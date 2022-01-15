Worried when teens show up to the playground? Give them a chance

When people find out I teach high school students, I often get a reaction that feels akin to discovering I have a terminal illness.
They can’t help but wonder, Why would someone willingly choose to spend time with this age group?
Honestly, it's about the same as my reaction to anyone who teaches middle school.
I have been teaching high school for 19 years, and I love it. I have found that, for the most part, teens aren’t like the often exaggerated versions that appear on tv or in headlines. I defend and tell stories about teens to anyone who will listen. I really do think I have one of the best jobs out there.
However, I do have a confession to make.
If I take my two young boys to the playground and I see teens there, I get nervous. I find myself watching them, distrustfully. I am overly sensitive to the slightest hint that they will be inappropriate or dangerous in any way.
And therein lies the hypocrisy.
If I were to ask the people who question my profession about why they think the way they do about my students, they probably couldn't say why. Maybe they had one negative experience with a teen, which made them distrustful of all teens. Or, more likely, they weren’t the easiest teen, and so they assume all teens are like them.
When I think about my own fear and distrust of teens on the playground, I also struggle to come up with an actual reason.
A playground is a wonderful space for kids to play and navigate social situations. I remember playing for hours on my school playground — playing games of Red Rover, feeling isolated when not included in games of tetherball, or trying to prove myself as being tough by climbing the monkey bars upside down.
As I grew into a teen, I remember spending hours in that same space, years after I'd moved on from elementary school into middle and then high school. I remember swinging with my high school friends after dark and climbing trees. We didn't do anything illegal, but we probably did things that would make adults wary of me and the group I hung out with.
But that playground, which was mere feet from my backyard, offered the perfect location to escape my house and have somewhere to go that didn't require permission, a driver's license or money. It gave me a chance to figure things out without adult guidance, which, while valuable, can limit any child or teens’ ability to discover things on their own.
As a society, we provide almost no space for this to happen for teens. In fact, the space or time to do this has been lessening over the years as parents tend to over-schedule their kids so much that they never have ANY idle time to be bored, mischievous and discover their limits.
I'm trying to learn to allow my kids to play with or near teens on the playground since it's sometimes the only place they have to go.
A few weeks ago, I had a great experience with teens on the playground that only reinforced my change of attitude.
I had met up with a fellow mom for a playdate between our sons. Our boys were playing on a soccer field when two teens appeared on the other end of the field. The other mom and I watched them, preparing to move ourselves to another space. However, what transpired was far different than what we initially imagined.
The teens began playing an intense game of soccer with our boys. They encouraged them, easing up on the youngest one. Overall, they had a great time. If we had followed our gut and left immediately, that opportunity would have been missed.
I can’t promise I won’t have an initial skeptical response to teens on the playground in the future, but I am going to learn to take a breath, make room for them and see what happens. Perhaps they are there because they do want someone in the background as they navigate their identities; someone who gives them room to just be who they are.
***
Jenny Razor is the only girl in her household, outnumbered by her husband, two boys and a cat. She is an English teacher in the Omaha Public Schools and has previously written for Momaha.