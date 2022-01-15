Worried when teens show up to the playground? Give them a chance

I'm trying to learn to allow my kids to play with or near teens on the playground since it's sometimes the only place they have to go.

A few weeks ago, I had a great experience with teens on the playground that only reinforced my change of attitude.

I had met up with a fellow mom for a playdate between our sons. Our boys were playing on a soccer field when two teens appeared on the other end of the field. The other mom and I watched them, preparing to move ourselves to another space. However, what transpired was far different than what we initially imagined.

The teens began playing an intense game of soccer with our boys. They encouraged them, easing up on the youngest one. Overall, they had a great time. If we had followed our gut and left immediately, that opportunity would have been missed.

I can’t promise I won’t have an initial skeptical response to teens on the playground in the future, but I am going to learn to take a breath, make room for them and see what happens. Perhaps they are there because they do want someone in the background as they navigate their identities; someone who gives them room to just be who they are.

***

Jenny Razor is the only girl in her household, outnumbered by her husband, two boys and a cat. She is an English teacher in the Omaha Public Schools and has previously written for Momaha.