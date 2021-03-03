Worried your infant might have fine motor skill delays? An infant occupational therapist can help

Infants who have delayed development with fine motor skills and self-care, as well as difficulty with sensory processing are often recommended to receive infant occupational therapy, which is also known as pediatric occupational therapy.

Parents might notice delays in fine motor skills — the coordination of small muscle movements typical in the hands, fingers and toes. If a newborn is unable to perform daily tasks such as grasping at objects, holding a bottle while drinking or bringing their hands to their mouths, they may have delayed fine motor skills. These skills can be delayed for a number or reasons, such as genetic factors or pregnancy complications.

There might also be difficulties with feeding or swallowing where the challenges begin before the food gets to the infant's mouth or even after swallowing. Parents might suspect their infant is having difficulty feeding or swallowing if they have difficulty with the texture or feel of their food or may have difficulty with a spoon.

The stages of feeding and swallowing can have a sensory component as well as a motor skills component or muscle dis-coordination. The signs and symptoms of a feeding or swallowing disorder might include:

• Refusing food or liquid

• Stiffening or arching the body during feeding