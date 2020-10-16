Yes, it's OK to celebrate Halloween, but families must take precautions

It’s been a hard year for kids.
They weren’t able to finish the spring semester with teachers and friends. Summer vacation looked different than any before, with many staple activities being canceled completely. This school year looks different, too. And with holidays like Halloween coming up, many are wondering if that will be taken away, too.
The Douglas County Health Department recently released information for how Omaha-area residents can celebrate the big night while staying safe and avoiding the spread of COVID-19.
The guidelines, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control, include what is considered high risk, moderate risk and low risk when it comes to trick or treating, Halloween parties, haunted houses, movie nights, hayrack rides and the use of masks.
“We took information from the CDC and tried to put it into a package that would make it easier for someone to come up with a safe plan,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department.
O'Keefe considers the CDC's guidelines to be a good balance of science-based advice and personal freedom to celebrate.
"People need and want information so they can incorporate it into their lives and stay safe," she said.
Public health officials stressed that traditional door-to-door trick or treating is a high-risk activity and that people should try alternative Halloween activities that are considered less risky.
O’Keefe stressed that infection rates are going up. “So that should make you re-evaluate what you are going to do."
Here are the guidelines at a glance.
Trick or treating
High risk: Traditional house-to-house trick or treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door in neighborhoods. Also considered high-risk are trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from car trunks lined up in large parking lots.
Moderate risk: One-way trick or treating, which would include individually wrapped goodie bags for families to grab from a table at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard. Social distancing of 6 feet or more should be practiced. And those preparing individual goodie bags should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
Low risk: Halloween-themed scavenger hunt at home or in the neighborhood. Kids of all ages can be involved in spying Halloween-related items on a list (think pumpkin, goblin, witch) while admiring people's decorations from a safe distance.
Halloween parties
High risk: Crowded indoor costume party.
Moderate risk: Outdoor costume party where people are wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of social distance, or small group outdoor costume parade where people are distanced more than six feet apart and wearing masks.
Low risk: Virtual costume party.
Haunted houses
High risk: Indoor haunted house because of the potential for people being crowded together and screaming.
Moderate risk: An outdoor haunted forest where traffic moves in one direction, appropriate mask use is enforced and people can remain more than 6 feet apart. The latter is especially important since screaming will likely occur. The greater the distance between people, the lower the risk of a respiratory virus spread.
Low risk: Decorating your house, apartment or other indoor living space. Or carving pumpkins indoors with household members or outdoors at a safe distance with neighbors, family or friends.
Halloween movie night
Moderate risk: Outdoor Halloween movie night with family or friends where people are at least six feet apart. However, if screaming will occur, a greater distance is advised. Find CDC recommendations for outdoor gatherings and cookouts here.
Low risk: Halloween movie night with household members.
Hayrack rides
High risk: Hayrack or tractor ride with people who are not part of your household, or a rural fall festival outside of your community in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
Moderate risk: An outing to a pumpkin patch or orchard where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples. Additionally, where masks are encouraged or enforced and people are able to stay at least 6 feet apart.
Best practices
>> Wear a mask and carry hand sanitizer. No matter the activity, what you choose to do — whether going on a scavenger hunt, checking out an outdoor haunted forest or having a movie night outside — the Douglas County Health Department recommends incorporate masks into the entire experience.
"The key is (to wear the mask) any time you are near someone else, but with all the excitement it would be easy to forget if you come upon someone you want to talk to," O'Keefe said.
>> Don't use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask. The exception is a mask that's made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering the mouth and nose and doesn’t gap around the face. Additionally, don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask; it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Officials recommend wearing Halloween-themed cloth masks instead.
>> Sanitize your hands before eating or before touching your eyes, nose or mouth. If using soap and water, be sure to scrub for at least 20 seconds before rinsing.
For questions, call the Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 Information Line, 402-444-3400.
