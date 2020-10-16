Yes, it's OK to celebrate Halloween, but families must take precautions

Low risk: Halloween movie night with household members.

Hayrack rides

High risk: Hayrack or tractor ride with people who are not part of your household, or a rural fall festival outside of your community in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

Moderate risk: An outing to a pumpkin patch or orchard where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples. Additionally, where masks are encouraged or enforced and people are able to stay at least 6 feet apart.

Best practices

>> Wear a mask and carry hand sanitizer. No matter the activity, what you choose to do — whether going on a scavenger hunt, checking out an outdoor haunted forest or having a movie night outside — the Douglas County Health Department recommends incorporate masks into the entire experience.

"The key is (to wear the mask) any time you are near someone else, but with all the excitement it would be easy to forget if you come upon someone you want to talk to," O'Keefe said.