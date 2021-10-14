Yes, mom and dad, it’s OK to be friends with your kids

Maybe it’s a generational thing. While growing up, I often heard the following: Your kids aren’t your friends. Be distant. Keep a healthy space between your kids and you. They won’t respect you if they think you’re their friend.

This teaching belies two untruths. One is that an authority must be a remote figure issuing commands. I’m a graduate student who is studying organizational leadership at Creighton University. I am also a former Air Force non-commissioned officer. My lived and academic experiences have taught me that authoritarian — or “command and control” — leadership develops poor bonds between leader and follower. That also applies to parent and child.

The second untruth is that friendship doesn’t involve respect. Friendship is all about respect. That and trust are what make friendships.

I think what parents fear is not being respected or obeyed. The problem with that is, well, your kids aren’t born knowing how to do either of those things. It’s ludicrous to expect them to have an ability that isn’t there. It’s even worse to command a behavior you don’t role model yourself.

Setting “respect” as a parenting goal is one of the worst you could choose. This is because, as my knowledge and experiences taught me, respect is both learned and earned.