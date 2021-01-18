You don’t need Pinterest-perfect crafts for amazing memories; quality time together is enough

Lately, I've been tired. And I've been worrying all the time that I'm not being a good mother. I worry I'm not engaged enough.
My family has been home together for the last five weeks. My husband and I are, for the most part, working while our kids are either on winter break or doing remote learning. There’s been this feeling simmering within me that, since I’m not doing amazing Pinterest-worthy crafts with my kids every afternoon or making New York Times-cooking-level meals every night, I’m not living up to my parenting potential. But doing something amazing and special every day seems unobtainable.
And it’s not just unrealistic self-imposed standards that I’m falling short on. I’ll go days ignoring the clean laundry piled in a basket, wondering why I can’t find the energy to just fold the darn stuff. But even when I do put it all away in drawers, it just shows up in the hampers in no time to be cleaned again and again. Last time I counted, there were only four humans living in my house and none of us has gone anywhere. So who is wearing all of these clothes?!
If it weren’t for walks, naps, streaming services, wine and an amazing support network of friends and family this past year, I would have thrown in the towel. I'd have cried “uncle!” and taken to my bed for a long, long winter’s sleep.
Despite what I see as my good fortune — I love my family and the life we’ve created — some days I can't seem to silence the little voice in the back of my mind asking if I’m doing enough as a parent. Will I look back, years from now when the kids have flown the nest, and regret not making every day they lived under my roof some kind of magical, memorable moment?
When I think back on my own life growing up, I ask myself, "Was it perfection?" No one’s is. But what I do recall comes back in flashes and they fill me with love. I remember my mom singing along to the radio in the car, raking leaves in the front yard with my dad on a warm fall afternoon and all of us laughing while sitting around the dinner table. Looking back with adult perspective, surely mom didn’t sing during every car ride, and not all yard work or dinners were fun. But that’s not my general recollection.
I need to cut myself some slack. In fact, a lot of us — parents or not — need to cut ourselves some slack.
So here’s hoping that, even in the midst of upheaval and challenging times, Declan and Mara will remember me silly dancing in the kitchen while making dinner — even if that dinner was just quesadillas and cut up fruit. Or that weekly spelling tests meant Thursday night quizzes from their dad using the words in sentences designed around our cat pooping.
It has been a year of challenges, but maybe the silver lining is realizing life doesn’t have to be Pinterest-perfect to be remembered. My kids may have to pluck clean clothes out of a laundry basket, but we have a house full of laughter, daily hugs and reminders that they are loved. Maybe, in the end, that’s enough.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.