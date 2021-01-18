You don’t need Pinterest-perfect crafts for amazing memories; quality time together is enough

Lately, I've been tired. And I've been worrying all the time that I'm not being a good mother. I worry I'm not engaged enough.

My family has been home together for the last five weeks. My husband and I are, for the most part, working while our kids are either on winter break or doing remote learning. There’s been this feeling simmering within me that, since I’m not doing amazing Pinterest-worthy crafts with my kids every afternoon or making New York Times-cooking-level meals every night, I’m not living up to my parenting potential. But doing something amazing and special every day seems unobtainable.

And it’s not just unrealistic self-imposed standards that I’m falling short on. I’ll go days ignoring the clean laundry piled in a basket, wondering why I can’t find the energy to just fold the darn stuff. But even when I do put it all away in drawers, it just shows up in the hampers in no time to be cleaned again and again. Last time I counted, there were only four humans living in my house and none of us has gone anywhere. So who is wearing all of these clothes?!

If it weren’t for walks, naps, streaming services, wine and an amazing support network of friends and family this past year, I would have thrown in the towel. I'd have cried “uncle!” and taken to my bed for a long, long winter’s sleep.