'You don't have to be like every other pre-teen; you can be nice,' mom says to newly-minted teen

My 11-year-old son, Declan, recently informed his father and me that we should expect more back talk and general sassing from him moving forward, as he was now a fully-minted pre-teen.
“That’s what they do, mom,” he stated with the empirical certainty one reserves for things like gravity or the unquestionable reality of the Earth circling the sun. Hands thrown up in the air with resignation, these are just the facts.
It was at this moment I chose to point out that his participation in the sometimes taciturn nature of adolescence was not mandatory and, in fact, he would find life in our house a lot more enjoyable — as would we all — if he didn’t opt into the disgruntled teen stereotype.
This suggestion was met with a small pitying smile that children — excuse me pre-teens — reserve for their poor, old, out-of-touch and downright clueless parents. Parenting question: Do I record this in his baby book alongside milestone moments like first steps and lost teeth? "October 2021: The first time Declan gave me a patronizing look.”
I informed Declan that, while preteens and their teenage counterparts do have a reputation of questioning authority, testing limits and generally being suspicious of the motives in anyone they consider “grown-up,” it was by no means an obligation. I pointed out that there were tons of kids who went on to live happy, full lives without spending the better part of a decade being a miserably difficult human.
“Were you a nice teen, mom?”
Shoot.
Early on in my parenting journey, I made a pact with myself to be honest with my children — within reason. Age-appropriate honesty. Up until recently, the parameters of “age-appropriate” were pretty well defined, but as the kids mature, the lines are getting a little blurry. We’re coming up on the minefield that is puberty, and the questions and conversations that come with this new territory are high stakes, and the path to having them successfully is not as clear.
Was I a nice teen? That depends on who you ask.
If you ask my younger sister, I’m fairly certain I’m not going to get a glowing endorsement. There was a stretch of our childhood where I think the only words she heard me say were: “Stop touching my stuff,” “You’re so annoying” and “Get out of my room!”
If you ask my parents, I would hazard to guess that “nice” is not the adjective they would use to describe my general demeanor for a good portion of my early double digit years.
But my son isn’t asking them; he’s asking me. Declan is beginning to explore what kind of person he wants to be — and aren’t we all? So I draw on my parenting pact and lead with honesty.
“I wasn’t always nice. At the time, I didn’t think about how that made other people feel, but now, as an adult, I’m sorry for how I acted some of the time. I want to help you not make that same mistake. That’s why I’m telling you, you have a choice.”
Time will tell what he chooses, and those choices could change from day to day or hour to hour. However, I’ll be along for the ride no matter how bumpy the road or how nice the adolescent.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.