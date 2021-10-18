'You don't have to be like every other pre-teen; you can be nice,' mom says to newly-minted teen

“Were you a nice teen, mom?”

Shoot.

Early on in my parenting journey, I made a pact with myself to be honest with my children — within reason. Age-appropriate honesty. Up until recently, the parameters of “age-appropriate” were pretty well defined, but as the kids mature, the lines are getting a little blurry. We’re coming up on the minefield that is puberty, and the questions and conversations that come with this new territory are high stakes, and the path to having them successfully is not as clear.

Was I a nice teen? That depends on who you ask.

If you ask my younger sister, I’m fairly certain I’m not going to get a glowing endorsement. There was a stretch of our childhood where I think the only words she heard me say were: “Stop touching my stuff,” “You’re so annoying” and “Get out of my room!”

If you ask my parents, I would hazard to guess that “nice” is not the adjective they would use to describe my general demeanor for a good portion of my early double digit years.

But my son isn’t asking them; he’s asking me. Declan is beginning to explore what kind of person he wants to be — and aren’t we all? So I draw on my parenting pact and lead with honesty.