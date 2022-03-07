You don't need luck to make these Rainbow Rice Krispie bars

Rainbow Rice Krispie bars are an easy no-bake dessert to add to your St. Patrick's Day celebration.
But really, who needs a reason to make a bright, cheerful rainbow-colored treat? Rainbows simply make people happy.
This recipe isn’t challenging, it’s just a little bit more time consuming. But just looking at your near perfect rainbow will be worth it. And did I mention the kids will love them, too?
Rainbow Rice Krispie Bars
• 6 tablespoons butter
• 12 cups of mini marshmallows
• 12 cups of rice cereal
• Food coloring gel: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple
Directions:
1. Line a 9-by-9-inch pan with wax paper.
2. In a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 tablespoon butter.
3. Add 2 cups of marshmallows. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until marshmallows are smooth.
4. Add 2 drops (or more if necessary) of the purple food coloring and stir in.
5. Stir 2 cups of rice cereal into the colored marshmallow.
6. Press into the prepared pan, making a smooth, even layer.
7. Repeat this process with each color, in rainbow order (blue, green, yellow, orange and red) — cleaning the bowl out between colors — until you have layered every color.
8. Remove finished treats from pan by pulling the wax paper. Remove the liner material. Cut into squares and serve.
Adapted from kidfriendlythingstodo.com
***
This article originally appeared in the March 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
