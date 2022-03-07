 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You don't need luck to make these Rainbow Rice Krispie bars

Rainbow Rice Krispie bars are an easy no-bake dessert to add to your St. Patrick's Day celebration.

But really, who needs a reason to make a bright, cheerful rainbow-colored treat? Rainbows simply make people happy. 

This recipe isn’t challenging, it’s just a little bit more time consuming. But just looking at your near perfect rainbow will be worth it. And did I mention the kids will love them, too?

Rainbow Rice Krispie Bars

• 6 tablespoons butter

• 12 cups of mini marshmallows

• 12 cups of rice cereal

• Food coloring gel: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple

Directions:

1. Line a 9-by-9-inch pan with wax paper. 

2. In a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 tablespoon butter. 

3. Add 2 cups of marshmallows. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until marshmallows are smooth.

4. Add 2 drops (or more if necessary) of the purple food coloring and stir in.

5. Stir 2 cups of rice cereal into the colored marshmallow.

6. Press into the prepared pan, making a smooth, even layer.

7. Repeat this process with each color, in rainbow order (blue, green, yellow, orange and red) — cleaning the bowl out between colors — until you have layered every color.

8. Remove finished treats from pan by pulling the wax paper. Remove the liner material. Cut into squares and serve.

Adapted from kidfriendlythingstodo.com

This article originally appeared in the March 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

