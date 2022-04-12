Youngest didn't even look back at kindergarten roundup and this mom isn't ready for it

My youngest son is headed to kindergarten in the fall. He’s the baby of my five children and was born further apart than the other four. So that means he was too young to watch any of his siblings go to school for the first time. Instead, his siblings have just always been in school while he’s always been at home with me.

This has resulted in his out-and-out refusal to go to kindergarten full time. In truth, he fights simply going to preschool three times a week — and he’s only there for two-and-a-half hours. He rejects the whole idea of full-day school in every way.

Knowing this about him, and knowing that he’s a homebody through and through, I’ve been working with him over the year in an attempt to prepare him for the next school year. We’ve made preschool as fun and relaxing as possible. I’ve put him into camps where he has to go all week long. I even have him in an additional morning class so he has another reason to leave the house and leave my side.

But, if I’m honest, my heart isn’t in it. And maybe he can tell.

As my last and final baby, I have loved spending every second at home with him. I also work from home, so it hasn’t even been a smooth or easy time together. But the joy of having him at home far outweighs the chaos and struggle of trying to squeeze projects in around his needs.

Still, I know kindergarten has to come. And so I’ve done my best to prepare him. And to prepare myself. But it was no surprise to me when he straight up refused to go to kindergarten roundup. For weeks leading up to the event, I talked him through the morning, made sure he understood the necessity of it and even went so far as to bribe him into going.

Even the morning of, he was still teary-eyed and pleading. He didn’t want to do it. He didn’t want to leave the house. He didn’t even want to go to kindergarten, so why on earth would he go to this unnecessary thing?

I dug my heels in and bribed him a bit more. We opt into a school 20 minutes away from our house, so I continued to hype up kindergarten all the way there. He was desperate to get out of it, and even tried one last attempt at not walking into the building. But once we were inside, something changed.

Maybe it was the school walls covered in kid art work and welcome balloons. Maybe it was the sweet smiles from the teachers and secretary greeting us. Or maybe, he finally figured out that kindergarten wasn’t the worst thing that could happen to him. Either way, by the time we’d reached the check-in desk, he was happy to be there.

And then it happened. One of the teachers offered her hand to take him to the classroom. Away from me. Down a hallway he’d never even been in. And he just took it. He let go of my hand and took her hand and didn’t even look back at me. Not once.

Other teachers were trying to point me in the direction of the parent meeting, but all I could do was stare after him and wonder where my baby had gone? How could this be happening? Why wasn’t he stuck to my side like he had been for the last five years of his life?

We got through the morning — him doing better than me — and met up once again in the hallway outside his future classroom. He was all smiles and happiness. He can’t wait for next year now. And all my fears that he would hate school and despise kindergarten were for nothing.

Just like his siblings before him, he will leave the comfy familiarity of home and grow up in school. I am thrilled that I won’t have to fight him to take this next necessary step, but at the same time, his independence is killing me.

And this is what it means to be a mom — to have our very hearts growing, running and learning to be their very own humans away from us. I know he’ll do great in school. It’s me that’s getting left behind. And while I also know it has to happen, I’m already a blubbering mess. But I’ve done my job. I’ve prepared him for the next step.

And one day soon, I’ll even feel good about that.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.