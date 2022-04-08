Your child's school or primary care doctor are good first options for mental health help

If your child is showing signs of needing mental health assistance, the best — and quickest — option might be turning to someone with whom you’re probably already familiar.

Visit the school psychologist or your child’s primary care physician first, says Dr. Mike Vance, a licensed psychologist and the director of behavioral health at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

“The reason I like those two sources is they know your child,” Vance said.

A school psychologist can give you an opinion on how they think your child is doing and if speaking with them is an option instead of sourcing a specialist. They might be able to provide all the help your child needs.

A primary physician can make a referral if they think your child needs additional assistance.

Both are a faster route than making a cold call to a therapist or a crisis intervention line. Neither are wrong, Vance said, but it can be challenging to quickly book an appointment.

“We’re busier than we’ve ever been,” Vance said. “The wait list is long.”

Don’t let that deter you from seeking help for your child.

Vance said there have been big upticks in anxiety, depression and eating disorders among children in the past few years. The severity of those issues is greater as well.

Adults stressed out from rising prices, the pandemic and the state of the world can unknowingly be increasing the stress level for the entire family.

If your child or teen is acting differently, doesn’t seem themselves, isn’t interested in things that formerly brought them joy or has a more edgy attitude, it is likely time to seek help.

“There is definitely evidence and research data that supports that mental health care is effective,” Vance said. “The earlier we can screen and identify patients and get them engaged in treatments, the better the outcomes are and the quicker the recovery.”

If your child says he or she is having trouble making friends or being motivated about their school work, Vance said he would start with school staff, because that is where the child perceives the challenge.

If your child says he or she needs to talk to someone, someone in their faith community such as a youth pastor could be a good source, too.

But if your child is actively trying to harm themself, go to the emergency room, where they can be stabilized before assessing the best steps to take next.

Don’t let any perceived stigmas about mental health care keep you from getting help for your children, Vance said. It’s no different than if they needed assistance for a medical issue such as high cholesterol.

“The sooner we can intervene,” he said, “the better the outcomes for sure.”

Mental health disorders are real, common and often treatable. It is estimated 13-20% of children in the United States will experience a diagnosable mental health disorder in a given year. The following are signs that your loved one may need to speak to a medical or mental health professional.

Adolescents & Young Adults

• Substance abuse

• Inability to cope with problems and daily activities

• Changes in sleeping and/or eating habits

• Excessive complaints of physical ailments

• Defiance of authority, truancy, theft, and/or vandalism

• Intense fear of weight gain

• Prolonged negative mood, often accompanied by poor appetite or thoughts of death

• Frequent outbursts of anger

Younger Children & Pre-Adolescents

• Changes in school performance

• Poor grades despite strong efforts

• Excessive worry or anxiety (i.e. refusing to go to bed or school)

• Hyperactivity

• Persistent nightmares

• Persistent disobedience or aggression

• Frequent temper tantrums

Source: Mental Health America

