Zoodles: Three recipes to up your family's vegetable game

If you're looking for a way to spruce up your veggie plate — or simply add more veggies to your diet — the Spiralizer is the answer. Here are three recipes Momaha editors are loving.
BEET & CARROT SALAD
Ingredients:
• 1-2 beets
• 2 large carrots
• 1 orange, juiced
• 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Wash and spiralize the beets. Place the beet noodles in a large bowl. TIP: Cut the beet noodles for easier eating.
2. In a small mason jar, combine the orange juice, vinegar, honey, salt, pepper and olive oil. Shake until well-combined. Pour the dressing over the spiralized beets and carrots.
3. Add the mint and toss well. Serve immediately.
(Recipe adapted from fashionablefoods.com)
AVOCADO PESTO ZOODLES
Ingredients:
• 2 large zucchini, spiralized
• ½ tablespoon olive oil
• 1 ripe avocado
• ½ cup fresh basil leaves
• 2 cloves garlic
• ¼ cup feta cheese
• ¼ cup bacon bits
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Spiralize zucchini and set aside. Dab zucchini with paper towel to soak up excess water.
2. In a food processor, add avocado, basil, garlic, lemon juice and sea salt and pulse until finely chopped. Slowly add olive oil until creamy.
3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook zucchini noodles until tender, about one to two minutes.
4. Add zucchini noodles to a large bowl and toss with avocado pesto. Season with cracked pepper, feta cheese and bacon bits. Serve immediately.
(Recipe adapted from eatyourselfskinny.com)
STIR-FRY SESAME ZOODLES
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 yellow onion, spiralized
• 2 small zucchini, spiralized, patted dry with paper towel
• ½ tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons low sodium teriyaki sauce
• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions:
1. Heat oil in a wok over medium heat. Add spiralized onions and cook for four to five minutes, or until translucent and tender.
2. Stir in spiralized zucchini and continue to cook for two minutes.
3. Add soy sauce, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; mix and continue to cook for five minutes, or until zucchini is tender.
4. Remove from heat and serve.
Recipe adapted from diethood.com
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!