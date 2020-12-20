Air Force family finds their lost dog, just before they had to leave town

Adam Gall and his boys are extremely grateful for what they're calling their own little Christmas miracle.
Their lost dog, 13-year-old JoJo, was found, just in time to make the trip from Omaha to the family's new home in North Dakota.
"I didn't know how well he was going to survive," Gall said. "He proved himself a little tougher than I give him credit."
Gall is a member of the U.S. Air Force and has been stationed at Offutt Air Force Base for more than 16 years.
Early last Monday morning, the family was scheduled to leave for Minot Air Force Base, Gall's new assignment. He's a crew chief in aircraft maintenance.
It was going to be hard enough to uproot sons Alexander and Abraham for the first time. Then on Sunday night, Dec. 13, just hours before they were supposed to leave, JoJo escaped the backyard.
Instead of packing, the final few hours before the move turned into a frantic race to find their Australian shepherd before they had to leave town.
"I only have so many days from when I out-process to get to the next duty location,'' Gall said.
He spent hours driving the neighborhood the evening JoJo disappeared. He posted on the Nextdoor app and notified Lost Pets of Omaha Area and the Nebraska Humane Society.
The search began again the next morning. Volunteers on Facebook were willing to help. Gall started to get calls from people who had seen JoJo, but most were an hour old and he was already gone. The Galls live near Oak View Mall and sightings were as far east as 114th Street.
Then they got lucky. A caller said he'd just seconds before spotted JoJo at 120th Street and West Center Road going south. They drove north on 120th, hoping to intercept him. There was no sign of the dog until Gall happened to spot him while making inquiries in a gas station.
"Even at 13 years old, that little dog outran me. I must have run 100 to 200 yards, calling his name. He was obviously terrified out of his mind," Gall said. "By the time I could get in the truck, I lost him. I couldn't find him again."
After combing the area, Gall was worried he’d lost his chance. He had to return to base to finish out-processing. He started to think of who he could find to take over the search when they headed to North Dakota.
"The fact that we would have to leave one of our dogs at home wasn't going over well with the boys, just like it wasn't going over well with me,’’ he said.
That's when their miracle happened. Two women were able to corral JoJo in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory near 120th and West Center.
The Galls picked him up, exhausted, hungry and thirsty. He slept nearly all the way to Minot and is still taking it easy days later as the family settles into base housing.
JoJo had survived railroad tracks, busy streets and highways, and frigid weather and escaped with only a bloody nail.
"I can't express my gratitude. I can't express how happy we are,'' Gall said. "How happy and thankful we are for all the people who helped us find our JoJo.''
Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living
Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more.