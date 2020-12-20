Air Force family finds their lost dog, just before they had to leave town

The search began again the next morning. Volunteers on Facebook were willing to help. Gall started to get calls from people who had seen JoJo, but most were an hour old and he was already gone. The Galls live near Oak View Mall and sightings were as far east as 114th Street.

Then they got lucky. A caller said he'd just seconds before spotted JoJo at 120th Street and West Center Road going south. They drove north on 120th, hoping to intercept him. There was no sign of the dog until Gall happened to spot him while making inquiries in a gas station.

"Even at 13 years old, that little dog outran me. I must have run 100 to 200 yards, calling his name. He was obviously terrified out of his mind," Gall said. "By the time I could get in the truck, I lost him. I couldn't find him again."

After combing the area, Gall was worried he’d lost his chance. He had to return to base to finish out-processing. He started to think of who he could find to take over the search when they headed to North Dakota.

"The fact that we would have to leave one of our dogs at home wasn't going over well with the boys, just like it wasn't going over well with me,’’ he said.