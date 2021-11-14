Barkuterie, DogGurt: Omaha entrepreneurs are making human-grade treats for dogs

Clover, a mini goldendoodle, turns 1 on Thanksgiving Day.
One day soon, pet mom Brooklyn Staashelm plans to invite several other pooches and their people to a birthday party at the Omaha Dog Bar. It will be catered by Sarah O’Callaghan, whose barkuterie trays are catching on across the Omaha area.
Barkuterie is exactly what it sounds like: charcuterie for canines. And it’s one of a number of ways dog owners pamper their pets with humanlike food these days.
They’re turning to organic items such as those sold by O’Callaghan and a number of niche pet stores. One Omaha entrepreneur makes frozen yogurt — DogGurt — for pups.
There are even websites promoting nonalcoholic wine for dogs.
For Staashelm, barkuterie is a matter of protecting Clover’s health.
“She’s a puppy, and she has an uber-sensitive stomach,” said Staashelm, a nurse. “Sarah is really good about using ingredients that are safe and easy on the stomach. She does her research.”
O’Callaghan has been creating barkuterie boards on her own as a side business for about seven months. She previously partnered with an Omaha charcuterie maker.
It grew out of another side gig: breeding French bulldogs, following in her late mother’s footsteps.
“My mom died in May, and that’s kind of what triggered all this,” she said.
As a budding dog breeder, O’Callaghan became interested in dog nutrition. After research, mostly on the internet, she concluded that a raw protein- and plant-based diet, with virtually no grain, makes dogs healthier and prolongs their lives, though experts are divided on whether that’s true.
She saw barkuterie as a way to promote a healthy canine lifestyle.
“Charcuterie is a big thing,” she said, “so I thought, ‘Why not do that for dogs?’ ”
A typical board for dogs is assembled on a wood plank much like its human counterpart, but it mostly contains treats that dogs devour and people won’t touch.
Some of the more exotic items include dehydrated duck feet and pig ears, lamb with green tripe, chicken heads and various organs.
“Some people find that kind of daunting,” O’Callaghan said.
More common ingredients include peanut butter, turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes, fish and clementines.
O’Callaghan sells large boards for $40 and minis for $15, and she also sells individual treats. Many of her items are locally sourced, and others come from small businesses, she said.
Some of her creations have enough treats to feed three to five dogs, but you can’t expect them to show restraint when they’re presented with such a feast, she said. She advises customers to hand-feed their pets from the trays rather than placing a tray on the floor in a free-for-all.
Pet owners love the boards because of the artful arrangements, O’Callaghan said. She has been selling an average of six a month so far at fairs and through word of mouth. (To order, Facebook message her at https://m.facebook.com/402frenchies/ or send an email to 402frenchies@yahoo.com)
She also has a full-time job as a paralegal with a focus on real estate leases and is the mother of preschool-age twins, a boy and a girl.
Staashelm, Clover’s mom, learned about barkuterie at Woofstock, a midtown event for dogs and owners last spring.
She is a fan, and so is Clover.
“She absolutely loves them,” Staashelm said. “She knows when I get them out that they are for her. It makes her easy to train — she is eager to please when she sees them.”
DogGurt is also popular with the canine crowd, said Amanda Colanino, who has been making frozen yogurt for dogs for about eight years. Her dog Penny, a shar-pei and basset hound mix, loves it.
“She is kind of the face of DogGurt,” Colanino said. “I started taking her to every single event because she’s so cute. She’s kind of a DogGurt princess, if you will.”
Like O’Callaghan, Colanino uses only natural ingredients: yogurt and add-ins such as peanut butter, bacon, apple, banana, pumpkin and sweet potato.
She came up with DogGurt after she realized what was in the frosty treats she had been feeding her dogs.
“I could not pronounce anything on the label,” she said. “I went to Whole Foods and bought the good stuff and mixed it and froze it.”
She also uses paper containers “so if they eat it, as Penny sometimes does, it passes right through them.”
She began by marketing DogGurt at events and on social media, and it’s now in more than 30 stores. About three years ago, she quit her job as a bartender to devote her time to DogGurt.
She also has cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, treats for dogs that sell well around the Fourth of July for their calming properties. And she’s always looking for new innovations: This year, she’s introducing an advent calendar and making little dog treats to insert behind the doors.
And she’s experimenting with cocoa bombs “because they seem to be all the rage.” They have a mix of raw organic carob and goat milk powder inside a frozen DogGurt.
“My stuff is all human-grade. It’s good for them,” Colanino said.
For her part, O’Callaghan is also keeping up with trends. Many dog owners now put a premium on “enrichment,” an umbrella term for efforts to stimulate their pets’ brains and keep them from being bored.
O’Callaghan said she has been freezing food in plastic treat toys that make the dog work to get it.
“I’m big on enrichment,” she said.
She’s also big on dogs. Right now she has three French bulldogs — Breccan, 1; Denali, 6 months; and Cashton, 4 months. She hopes that they will create more.
She’s also tuned in to how passionate pet parents are about their dogs — and is ready to support that love.
“Pets are the new kids, and houseplants are the new pets,” she said.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267