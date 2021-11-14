Barkuterie, DogGurt: Omaha entrepreneurs are making human-grade treats for dogs

“She is kind of the face of DogGurt,” Colanino said. “I started taking her to every single event because she’s so cute. She’s kind of a DogGurt princess, if you will.”

Like O’Callaghan, Colanino uses only natural ingredients: yogurt and add-ins such as peanut butter, bacon, apple, banana, pumpkin and sweet potato.

She came up with DogGurt after she realized what was in the frosty treats she had been feeding her dogs.

“I could not pronounce anything on the label,” she said. “I went to Whole Foods and bought the good stuff and mixed it and froze it.”

She also uses paper containers “so if they eat it, as Penny sometimes does, it passes right through them.”

She began by marketing DogGurt at events and on social media, and it’s now in more than 30 stores. About three years ago, she quit her job as a bartender to devote her time to DogGurt.

She also has cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, treats for dogs that sell well around the Fourth of July for their calming properties. And she’s always looking for new innovations: This year, she’s introducing an advent calendar and making little dog treats to insert behind the doors.