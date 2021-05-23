Book tells the tale of Lucky, the rescue beagle who enchanted her Omaha neighborhood

Lucky the rescue beagle was the mascot of her Memorial Park neighborhood.

So when she died at age 13, after 10 years with the Beat family, it was a sad day for the kids on the block.

“I had painted a mailbox in the front of our yard. The children wrote letters (to Lucky), put them in it and then would raise the red flag” author Maureen Beat said.

A book project was born. “Letters to Lucky” published at the end of April. A book signing is planned Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St. That’s the one-year anniversary of Lucky’s death.

Dogs are welcome, too, at the patio event.

Beat didn’t just write the book. She used her skills as an artist to do the 18 illustrations as well. The drawings, of children on the block and Lucky’s anecdotes, took six months to complete.

Beat said they adopted Lucky from the Nebraska Humane Society, which will also start selling the books in July.

“She went from a shy skittish dog to the favorite of the block,” Beat said.

The book, in rhythmic writing, is for early readers. It has a lesson, too: Don’t pet a dog without asking.