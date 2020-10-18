Do you have the cutest pet in Omaha? Enter contest and raise money for charity

Do you have the most adorable pet in the metro area?

Register your fur baby in United Way of the Midlands’ cutest pet contest fundraiser to help area families who are struggling.

Pets with the most votes in their category will win a gift basket sponsored by DogGurt, Long Dog Fat Cat and That Dog Wash. The pet with the most votes overall will receive a professional photo shoot.

Registration is $20 per pet and open through October. Votes are $1 each. To register your pet or vote, text PETSUNITED to 71777.

Proceeds help fund more than 100 nonprofit programs across the Omaha area that provide basic needs, education and financial stability. The need is great; 38% of households have lost income since March, one in five children are living in food-insecure households and students are expected to lose an average of seven months of learning due to COVID-19.

Camp improvements

The whir of cement trucks and buzz of a backhoe breaks through the peacefulness of trails and trees at Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference & Retreat Center near Ashland as construction of a 12,000-square foot, $3.2 million lodge continues.