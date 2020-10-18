Do you have the cutest pet in Omaha? Enter contest and raise money for charity

Do you have the most adorable pet in the metro area?
Register your fur baby in United Way of the Midlands’ cutest pet contest fundraiser to help area families who are struggling.
Pets with the most votes in their category will win a gift basket sponsored by DogGurt, Long Dog Fat Cat and That Dog Wash. The pet with the most votes overall will receive a professional photo shoot.
Registration is $20 per pet and open through October. Votes are $1 each. To register your pet or vote, text PETSUNITED to 71777.
Proceeds help fund more than 100 nonprofit programs across the Omaha area that provide basic needs, education and financial stability. The need is great; 38% of households have lost income since March, one in five children are living in food-insecure households and students are expected to lose an average of seven months of learning due to COVID-19.
Camp improvements
The whir of cement trucks and buzz of a backhoe breaks through the peacefulness of trails and trees at Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference & Retreat Center near Ashland as construction of a 12,000-square foot, $3.2 million lodge continues.
It will serve as a dining hall and storm shelter for more than 300 campers during the summer months. Sleeping rooms in the basement of the lodge will provide a restful night’s sleep for first through sixth grade campers.
“A positive first-time experience at camp starts a chain reaction,” said Jason Gerdes, executive director of Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries. “When kids return to camp year after year, their faith, confidence and leadership skills continue to grow and have a significant impact on not only their life, but also their family, church and community.”
When summer camp is not in session, the lodge will be utilized for events, meetings, conferences and retreats. The upper-level meeting space will seat more than 150 people. The lower-level sleeping rooms will accommodate up to 86 people. The building will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“In this year of uncertainty and unrest, we are grateful for the hope and continued progress this project provides,” Gerdes said.
The building is named in honor of Hazel Dillon of Fremont, who died in 2018. She was known for her gracious hospitality and her love of children.
Weekly cleanups
The Benson First Friday Green Team is holding weekly cleanups in the Benson and Dundee areas as long as the weather permits.
Meet behind Scout Dry Goods & Trade on Oct. 25, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, and behind Pet Shop Gallery in Benson on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and Nov. 22. Work starts at 11 a.m.
The Dundee Business Association started the Dundee Green Team to positively affect the neighborhood.
“Dundee is full of small businesses, with the owners of these businesses giving back directly to the local communities they are in despite additional challenges and decreased sales related to COVID,” said Kelly Valentine, owner and founder of Scout.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest
These are the very good dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of Aug. 3. For more information on the adoption process and to see all dogs available for adoption, visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt.
All adoptions are being done via appointment only. The application can be found inside each animal's bio on the Humane Society's website.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034
Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living
Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more.