Finding your perfect pet: the match game starts here

It’s hard to resist an adorable puppy or kitty.

But is a needy four-legged youngster the best pet for you?

Saving Pets Changing Lives offers an easy quiz to see whether you are ready for the responsibility.

Think P-E-T-S, the organization advises, before making a decision. That’s short for place, exercise, time and spend.

Do you have a secure yard? Are you ready to take a dog for a walk every day and sometimes more than once? Do you have time to clean that litter box or hamster home and still have some fun with your pet? Do you have the finances to adequately care for it? Don’t forget food, shots and maybe insurance.

If you’ve carefully thought it over and want to go forward, the Nebraska Humane Society has some ideas about what might make the perfect pet for your family.

OLDER DOGGood for: A household looking for an easy-going companion that likely already has some training under its belt. Senior dogs often need less exercise and are more content to simply be accepted into a loving home that will care from them during their retirement years.

Be prepared for: Medical issues that come with age and often result in greater expenses due to specialized diets, medications and increased vet visits.

PUPPYGood for: A household ready for some excitement. Puppies are sweet, cute and cuddly, but they need a ton of exercise, both mentally and physically. Does your active household have free time, patience and schedules that will allow you to be present at least every several hours? Make sure you research the breed of the puppy to ensure its energy level and care needs fit your lifestyle.

Be prepared for: Jumping, chewing, play biting and accidents in the house until the puppy can be fully trained, a task that often takes months to more than a year. Children in the household should have some dog experience and be tolerant of roughhousing.

FISHGood for: The household that loves pets and hobbies. Fish can be a beautiful addition to the home, but they come in varying sizes and with differing necessities. A guppy tank can be a great starter for children interested in fish. Cichlids are a few steps up once you get your feet wet.

Be prepared for: The more advanced the tank, the more time the tank needs to thrive. If you have saltwater, be prepared to spend your weekends catering to the tank and its inhabitants.

KITTENGood for: Making people smile with their hilarious antics. Kittens are highly entertaining and active but still babies until they are about 4 months old. Rough play can injure kittens and also form bad play habits, so children should be monitored when playing with young pets. Kittens need a safe, kitten-proof room or place to stay when you are not around. They are great in pairs as they can learn good habits (bite inhibition and sheathing claws) while playing with others.

Be prepared for: Feisty play time! Like puppies, kittens can be rambunctious with play and need appropriate outlets for their energy. Plan for at least one litter pan per cat and a daily cleaning routine.

OLDER CATGood for: People who want companionship but not necessarily the excitement of other pets. Older cats are calm and can be loving, although some also can want their space. “Experienced” cats are perfect for apartment living and can be great pets for those with busy schedules and/or are away for a full workday.

Be prepared for: As all of us age, medical bills can add up. The same can be said for cats.

RODENTSGood for: Rodents may include hamsters, gerbils and rats among other pets. These little guys don’t’ take much space but need a habitat that allows them to do their cardio – so a wheel or hamster ball is a must. Young children should be monitored when handling small rodents as they are delicate and can be easily injured. The more gentle handling, the more social these pets become. Rats are highly social rodents and are even smart enough to learn tricks!

Be prepared for: Nocturnal pets can live up to three years. Be ready for cage cleaning and daily socialization.

REPTILES

Good for: The expert in pet care. Reptiles require specific environments, as they cannot control their own body temperature. While they are great pets on their own, they are also an alternative if someone in the home is allergic to furry friends.

Be prepared for: The expenses of a reptile are often more than the pet itself, and the diet can be something most pet owners aren’t used to. Snakes, for example, are carnivores and love rats, mice and frogs. As with other cages pets, daily handling will ensure proper socialization.

BIRDS

Good for: People who live in limited space but still want a pet. Birds are delicate and require specific care. For example, kitchen fumes, scented candles and other normally generic household items can kill birds. Don’t underestimate birds, either. They are intelligent creatures that require stimulation, such as toys.

Be prepared for: Make sure your current vet cares for birds, and make sure you do a lot of hand washing before handling your feathered friend.