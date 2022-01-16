Join the Betty White Challenge and donate to a local rescue or shelter

Swan, the head of Hops, is hoping that some animal lovers will want to assist the little guys Monday, too.

“Every dollar matters to us,” she said.

Especially when you spend more than $247,000 in vet fees as Muddy Paws did in 2020. The rescue group takes in the harder cases, founder and president Terri Larson said, such as a dog in Grand Island that broke its back and was paralyzed. It’s now getting physical therapy and laser treatment. Or the cat in Papillion that had a rubber band embedded in its leg and may have to have the limb amputated.

Muddy Paws also takes in animals with parvo, a disease that can be deadly if untreated.

“We are so appreciative we are able to take these more difficult cases,” Larson said. “The only way is to have the support of the community.”

Larson said she’s even heard some talk about the Betty White Challenge becoming an annual event to celebrate and bring attention to animals in need across the United States.

Rader is all for anything that helps animals. She has a Boston Terrier named Pippi Longtail and a rescue cat named Muppet.