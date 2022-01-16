Join the Betty White Challenge and donate to a local rescue or shelter

After the Cat House in Lincoln received a $50 donation in honor of actress Betty White, volunteer Jacey Rader added $30 to cover the rest of the adoption fee for an adult feline.
It will be a surprise for a new pet owner when they finish filling out the paperwork at the cat rescue. They’ll be told the fee has been sponsored in honor of White, a television icon who died Dec. 31 after a career that spanned eight decades.
White was a huge animal advocate. Since her death, animal lovers across the world have been challenged on social media to donate $5 to an animal shelter or organization on Monday, on what would have been her 100th birthday.
“There are a lot of really needy animals everywhere, and it’s a really great thing,” Rader said. “It sort of promotes people looking for places where they can adopt pets and promotes the work that people like Betty White do to carry on her legacy.”
The $50 donation was among six that the Cat House already has received since White’s death. Volunteer Alma Vlasak said the group didn’t feel comfortable asking people for money because of White’s passing, but any donations would go a long way to support the many cats in its care.
Faye Stevens, president of the Cat House, said: “I didn’t realize so many people would hear about this in the media and run with it.”
Pam Wiese, the vice president of public relations and marketing at the Nebraska Humane Society, says the really cool thing about the Betty White Challenge is that it started organically and wasn’t done by shelters searching for funds.
It’s on the opposite spectrum from the recent emergency NHS faced, when it asked for help after confiscating around 500 animals from a Papillion residence. Wiese said the public response was amazing.
“I think that it gives people a good feeling, not that Betty White died, obviously, but a good feeling about commemorating something positive,” Wiese said. “Someone who was so incredibly generous in their lifetime and so incredibly helpful. You have a good feeling just because of the type of person she was.”
Funds raised that day can help NHS to do something extra that might not have been in the budget. Asking $5 makes it affordable without pressure.
“I think it’s going to be fun for people,” Wiese said. “She was such a wonderful supporter of animals. Wouldn’t it be cool if people got on board?”
Smaller groups such as Hops + Co. Small Animal Rescue and Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue often don’t get the same attention as larger organizations such as NHS, Eryn Wisdom Swan said.
Swan, the head of Hops, is hoping that some animal lovers will want to assist the little guys Monday, too.
“Every dollar matters to us,” she said.
Especially when you spend more than $247,000 in vet fees as Muddy Paws did in 2020. The rescue group takes in the harder cases, founder and president Terri Larson said, such as a dog in Grand Island that broke its back and was paralyzed. It’s now getting physical therapy and laser treatment. Or the cat in Papillion that had a rubber band embedded in its leg and may have to have the limb amputated.
Muddy Paws also takes in animals with parvo, a disease that can be deadly if untreated.
“We are so appreciative we are able to take these more difficult cases,” Larson said. “The only way is to have the support of the community.”
Larson said she’s even heard some talk about the Betty White Challenge becoming an annual event to celebrate and bring attention to animals in need across the United States.
Rader is all for anything that helps animals. She has a Boston Terrier named Pippi Longtail and a rescue cat named Muppet.
“It’s a really great opportunity for a lot of cats and dogs to get recognition and for adoption to get recognition,” she said. “There are a lot of pets that need homes.”
