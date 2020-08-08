These dumpster kitties are headed for a happy ending

It’s a now-happy tale that began Thursday when 5-year-old Kysen told mom Brooke Morgan there was a kitty under the car.
She didn’t believe him; their house was the first built in their Elkhorn subdivision, and they've never seen a cat in the three years they’ve lived there.
But sure enough, Kysen was right.
“It was full of mud and looked matted,’’ Brooke said.
As they corralled it, out popped three more kitties from under the dumpster next door, where a new house is being constructed.
Soon, they had five muddy babies ravenously eating milk and tuna.
“It’s just the weirdest thing, all five of them different colors, under the trash can,’’ Brooke said. “They had to be put there. There are no cats around here.’’
Whether left by a feral mom or an uncaring owner, that’s when the next phase of their story began.
The family called Jacqueline Pacquette, a cat lover who had adopted her boy James from Felius Cat Cafe and Rescue the year before. She picked up the kittens and then called Jessica Hoien, the cat wrangler at Felius.
On the trip home, where she was going to meet up with Hoien, she fell in love.
“One of them was crying in the little box,’’ Pacquette said. “She sat on my shoulder for the whole drive home. Of course, my heart melted. I think I need her.’’
Now in Felius’ care, washed and wormed and settling in with a foster family, all five of their futures look bright.
“They are going to be spoiled rotten,’’ Hoien said. “They are going to get all the vet care they need." And food, thanks to a generous a boutique cat and dog food retailer.
Felius has rescued and found homes for about 100 cats and kittens since the start of 2020. Foster families to help with babies like these are always needed.
Hoien wishes if this group belonged to someone, which they believe is the case because the kittens are so tame, that they would have called the Nebraska Humane Society or a rescue like Felius or Wag next door for help.
“There are so many humane options locally if you don’t want to keep a pet,’’ said Eryn Swan, who owns Wag and operates Omaha Wags to Riches.
These kitties, three girls and two boys, are only about a month old, and will likely stay in foster care until they are 12 weeks and ready to get their happy ending with a forever family. They’ll get a checkup, all their shots and will be spayed or neutered.
“They are lucky they found their way to us,’’ Hoien said.
