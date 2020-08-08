These dumpster kitties are headed for a happy ending

“One of them was crying in the little box,’’ Pacquette said. “She sat on my shoulder for the whole drive home. Of course, my heart melted. I think I need her.’’

Now in Felius’ care, washed and wormed and settling in with a foster family, all five of their futures look bright.

“They are going to be spoiled rotten,’’ Hoien said. “They are going to get all the vet care they need." And food, thanks to a generous a boutique cat and dog food retailer.

Felius has rescued and found homes for about 100 cats and kittens since the start of 2020. Foster families to help with babies like these are always needed.

Hoien wishes if this group belonged to someone, which they believe is the case because the kittens are so tame, that they would have called the Nebraska Humane Society or a rescue like Felius or Wag next door for help.

“There are so many humane options locally if you don’t want to keep a pet,’’ said Eryn Swan, who owns Wag and operates Omaha Wags to Riches.