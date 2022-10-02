Piece together your family puzzle in OPL's new genealogy room

I come from a family of storytellers. I grew up listening to stories of my family’s arrival in this country … How they survived, thrived, and many other tales of what happened to them along the way. These stories fascinated me as a kid. I pored over pictures, putting stories together with faces and imagining what life was like for them. Early in my career as a librarian with the Rhode Island Historical Society Library, I researched other people’s family stories, and this was when the genealogy bug really bit! I was hooked on the puzzles and wanted to learn more.

Delving into family puzzles has become much easier over the years. Television shows like, “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Finding Your Roots” recount family histories of celebrities and accentuate some of the research that goes into developing a family tree. Accessing historical records and special collections is now a simple internet search, and DNA testing services designed to help trace family origins continue to grow their customer bases.

If you’re new to this kind of research, now is the perfect time to get started. October is Family History Month — a time to increase awareness around and encourage people to explore their family history and learn more about their ancestors. There are a number of available resources to help researchers at all levels, many of which are easily accessible with your library card.

Omaha Public Library is a great place for you learn about your family’s story. Get started at omahalibrary.org/genealogy-local-history. Find Omaha World-Herald digital archives from 1878 through 1983; The Omaha Star digital archive from 1938 through 2011; and MyHeritage, a database of global genealogy resources. Find and view high-definition, color fire insurance maps, real estate atlases, plat books, and other historical maps showing building structures, building construction details, property ownership, property uses, and other useful information using FIMo. Ancestry Library Edition is accessible at all Omaha Public Library branches. Additionally, Genealogy and Local History Librarian Martha Grenzeback recommends familysearch.org, a free site that includes many digitized original records to help begin your search.

Omaha Public Library offers a variety of virtual programs to help family historians learn more about the research tools available and to help tackle research roadblocks. On Oct. 20, contributing editor for Family Tree Magazine, Rick Crume, will compare popular genealogy software options and share how to synchronize family tree information across different platforms. Register for this program by calling your local branch or at omahalibrary.org.

On Oct. 3, the library’s new Genealogy Room will open at 3020 S. 84th St., which is also the new home of the Library Administration Building. Here, researchers will have access to the Nebraska reference collection (closed stacks), government documents dating back to the 1800s; and microfilms and microfiches, including local newspapers and other periodicals, local history records, and census records. Our staff will happily help you to navigate the family research process and advise best practices for getting the answers you seek. Genealogy Room hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. We look forward to helping you piece your family puzzle together soon.