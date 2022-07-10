Plan your summer getaway with help from the library

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

There’s still time for a summer getaway and Omaha Public Library has a variety of resources to help plan an excellent trip and make the most of your time away.

Familiarize yourself with your dream destination and everything it has to offer by checking out a travel guide from the library. Borrow guides by DK Eyewitness Travel, Fodor’s, Forbes, Lonely Planet and more to help research recommended tourist attractions, restaurants and places to stay. By reviewing multiple sources, you will be sure to find the travel tips that most appeal to your sense of adventure.

Visual learners will find resources as well. DVDs from travel guru Rick Steves, the Travel with Kids series, and The Great Tours will help travelers to visualize their experience and manage expectations.

Travel trends are constantly changing. Stay current with what’s happening across the globe with travel magazines and journals such as Condé Nast Traveler and National Geographic Traveler — available in print or digital copies.

If you find yourself with a strong case of wanderlust, but don’t know where to go, the library can help you find some inspiration. Follow some travel tales by authors Anthony Bourdain or Bill Bryson, or check out books to help you explore such as “Destination Heartland” by Cynthia Clampitt or “1,000 Perfect Weekends” published by National Geographic. This month’s theme for the 2022 Reading Challenge happens to be “read a book about travel.” Find several great recommendations related to this theme on the library’s website and blog.

Brush up on your language skills for travels abroad using Mango Languages. Mango prepares learners for conversations and communication in more than 70 world languages.

Perhaps your only escape this year will be in the pages of a good book. Let the Omaha Public Library be your source for print and digital books, magazines and audiobooks. Find more at omahalibrary.org.