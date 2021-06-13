Post-COVID, what will become of all of those cloth masks? Upcycling starts here

Now that the pandemic is waning and COVID mandates are lifting across the country, it’s time to consider what in the world we’ll do with the cloth face masks we’ve collected.

The unknowns of COVID-19 variants suggest that we should keep a few masks around just in case. And if you haven’t been vaccinated, face coverings are still recommended or, in some locations, mandatory.

Then there are continuing practical considerations — like masking bad breath and protecting against pollen and mold and other allergens. You might even want to dig out a mask next winter in the face of a bitter wind or germs that cause colds and flu.

Since we can’t donate our perfectly good masks to thrift stores for resale, and tossing masks into landfills would be bad for the environment, upcycling seems to be in order.

Crowdsourcing provided three dozen ideas in a matter of minutes.

The most frequently mentioned: Fuel for a bonfire.

“Light ’em up,” one contributor said. “It would be therapeutic.”