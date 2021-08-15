Recommended Reads: Back-to-school season a good time for school stories

“Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” by John David Anderson: Ms. Bixby, a beloved sixth-grade teacher, has been diagnosed with cancer and is not able to finish the school year. It happens so suddenly that three students are not able to say goodbye. They develop a plan that involves skipping school and breaking some rules in order to deliver a party to their teacher, whom they love so dearly. This book shows the value of teachers and how they make a difference in the lives of their students. — Christopherson

“Juana & Lucas” by Juana Medina: Juana is a spirited schoolgirl growing up in Bogotá, Colombia, who doesn’t particularly like what the school year has in store for her. She’d rather read or hang out with her best canine pal, Lucas, than go to gym class or learn math. The real trouble begins when she is told she needs to learn English — why? What for? I love this book because it’s a great read-aloud book (which comes in the audiobook CD format, as well) with fun illustrations and interesting characters. I also like how the author thoughtfully intermixes Spanish into the story to give those of us who are not bilingual (yet!) a taste of what Juana is going through learning a new language. — Victoria Hoyt, youth services specialist at Florence Library