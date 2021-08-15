Recommended Reads: Back-to-school season a good time for school stories

The Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. As students head back to school, staff have suggested some of their favorite back-to-school reads for all ages. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
“Wayside School” series by Louis Sachar: I love the strangeness and goofiness of these books! The architect read the plans wrong and the school was built sideways, so it is now a 30-story school with an extra-large schoolyard! The novels are mostly about the class on the top floor, but there’s also a lot of weirdness in other parts of the school, including the nineteenth floor, which doesn’t exist. — Torsten Adair, library aide at Benson Library
“The View from Saturday” by E.L. Konigsburg: This is a complex story about a paraplegic sixth-grade teacher returning to teaching and four students selected to compete in an academic bowl competition. — Adair
“The Unteachables” by Gordon Korman: Mr. Kermit is demoted to teach the most notorious class at Greenwich Middle School. He could care less about teaching the class and the students could care less about being there. One day, everything begins to change. This book provides hope for teachers and students who are starting back to school in a very moving, believable story. — Paul Christopherson, urban gardening librarian at Benson Library
“Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” by John David Anderson: Ms. Bixby, a beloved sixth-grade teacher, has been diagnosed with cancer and is not able to finish the school year. It happens so suddenly that three students are not able to say goodbye. They develop a plan that involves skipping school and breaking some rules in order to deliver a party to their teacher, whom they love so dearly. This book shows the value of teachers and how they make a difference in the lives of their students. — Christopherson
“Juana & Lucas” by Juana Medina: Juana is a spirited schoolgirl growing up in Bogotá, Colombia, who doesn’t particularly like what the school year has in store for her. She’d rather read or hang out with her best canine pal, Lucas, than go to gym class or learn math. The real trouble begins when she is told she needs to learn English — why? What for? I love this book because it’s a great read-aloud book (which comes in the audiobook CD format, as well) with fun illustrations and interesting characters. I also like how the author thoughtfully intermixes Spanish into the story to give those of us who are not bilingual (yet!) a taste of what Juana is going through learning a new language. — Victoria Hoyt, youth services specialist at Florence Library
“One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline: Chris Brennan is the new American government teacher and baseball coach at Central Valley High School. When Chris details his plan to make friends with the baseball team, you sense that he’s up to no good. As the novel twists and turns, it’s soon apparent that a happy suburban appearance may cover up deep anxieties and hidden secrets. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library
“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin: This novel about the Children’s Blizzard of 1888 was based on survivor oral histories and newspaper accounts from the The Omaha Daily Bee. The two main characters, Raina and Gerda, are sisters who teach school and make different fateful decisions about their pupils during the storm. While following the sisters’ harrowing journeys, the reader is also immersed in the ways the railroads populated the “Great American Desert.” — Jehlik
“My Neighbor Seki” by Takuma Morishige: This delightful manga series focuses on Rumi, a dutiful student, and her classroom neighbor Seki, whose elaborate games distract both of them during classes. The series is perfect for a tween reader who has a curious disposition and a great sense of humor. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark Library
“Tweet Cute” by Emma Lord: If you liked “You’ve Got Mail,” you will love this smart and funny high school rom-com. Two teens whose families own rival neighborhood restaurants engage in a viral Twitter war while corresponding anonymously on the school’s social media site. — Nancy Novoty, youth and family services manager at Omaha Public Library
“The Hundred Dresses” by Eleanor Estes: Wanda Petronski is a Polish girl who wears a faded blue dress to school every day. She is tormented by her classmates until Wanda’s family ultimately decides to move to another town. Wanda’s former classmate Maddie decides that she will never “stand by and say nothing again,” when someone is bullied. This story was written in 1945, and unfortunately still has great relevance today. — Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at W. Dale Clark Library
“Time Villains” by Victor Piñeiro: The story begins when a school essay assignment goes awry. The assignment: Invite three famous historical or fictional characters over for dinner and describe the meal and what occurs during it. The reality: A magical table brings the guests to the party and one of them, the infamous pirate Blackbeard, escapes. Now our heroes must use their resources at school, including the librarian, principal and teachers, to help thwart Blackbeard’s evil plan. — Melanie Webb, youth services librarian at Millard Library
“The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson: This beautiful picture book celebrates all kinds of differences. It encourages students to be brave in sharing their own unique stories and accepting differences to make connections with other classmates. — Justina Wemhoff, clerk at Sorensen Library
“The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read,” written by Rita Lorraine Hubbard, illustrated by Oge Mora: As a child, Mary Walker longed to read, but it was illegal because she was enslaved. More than 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Walker set out to achieve her childhood dream. She practiced every day for two years with the help of her teacher Helen Kelly. At the age of 116, Mary Walker could read, and the U.S. Department of Education declared her “The Oldest Student” in the nation. Beautifully illustrated and poetically written, this children’s picture book is an inspiring true story. Walker’s journey is a powerful reminder that we are never too old to learn. — Jacqueline Wilber, youth services librarian at South Omaha Library
16 books to read before TV or movie versions arrive
‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’ by Jojo Moyes
Jojo Moyes’ 2008 romance novel follows a driven journalist named Ellie on a quest to piece together a love story of an earlier generation after she finds a mysterious letter in her newspaper archives. Directed by Augustine Frizzell, the film stars Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner and Joe Alwyn.
Out now on Netflix
‘The Reincarnationist Papers’ by D. Eric Maikranz
“The Reincarnationist Papers” offers eerie glimpses into a secret society of people with total memory of their past lives. Protagonist Evan struggles with his confusing abilities; then he meets Poppy, who tells him that he’s immortal. Maikranz’s book is the basis of the film “Infinite,” starring Mark Wahlberg.
Out now on Paramount+
‘Fear Street’ by R.L. Stine
A trilogy of movies based on R.L. Stine’s iconic series of novels follows a group of 1990s teens across different time periods as they work to uncover the riddled history of their Ohio hometown. Cast members include Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger and Julia Rehwald.
Out now on Netflix
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ by Liane Moriarty
Settle in for this captivating thriller by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty, in which nine strangers gather at a health and wellness resort, where their existential questions are answered by the others they meet. The upcoming series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans, among others.
Premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu
‘American Rust’ by Philipp Meyer
Meyer’s acclaimed first novel takes readers into the contemporary heartland of America, in an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town. The story follows the irritable chief of police Del Harris as he’s forced into a sticky situation when his girlfriend’s son is accused of murder. Showtime is adapting the book into a drama series starring Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney and Alex Neustaedter.
Premieres Sept. 12 on Showtime
‘The Last Duel’ by Eric Jager
The book tells the gripping true story of one of the most infamous duels in medieval France, where a resolute knight defends his wife’s honor when she accuses a squire of committing a crime against her. Ridley Scott’s upcoming film adaptation stars Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver.
Premieres Oct. 15 in theaters
‘Dune’ by Frank Herbert
Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of the iconic futuristic novel “Dune” is one of this year’s most anticipated films. Protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) leads nomadic tribes on a distant planet as he takes over his family’s business empire. The film also stars Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson.
Premieres Oct. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max
‘The House of Gucci’ by Sara Gay Forden
Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, in another of director Ridley Scott’s movies coming this fall. The film, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book, tells the true story of Patrizia’s trial and conviction for orchestrating the 1995 murder of her husband, played by Adam Driver.
Premieres Nov. 24 in theaters
‘Nightmare Alley’ by William Lindsay Gresham
This 1940s psychological thriller follows a con man as he finds his victims in voyeuristic carnival crowds. Guillermo del Toro helms the upcoming film adaptation, which stars Bradley Cooper as the cunning Stan Carlisle and Cate Blanchett as his psychiatrist partner, plus Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.
Premieres Dec. 3 in theaters
‘The Power of the Dog’ by Thomas Savage
Set in 1920s Montana, Thomas Savage’s Western tells the tale of a tenuous relationship between two brothers, whose bond becomes even more strained when one marries a young widow and the other hatches a plan to ruin her life. The upcoming film adaptation stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons and is directed by Jane Campion.
Premiering in 2021 on Netflix
‘Dopesick’ by Beth Macy
The upcoming drama series adapted by Danny Strong is based off of Beth Macy’s acclaimed nonfiction book that paints a comprehensive and captivating glimpse into the epicenter of America’s opioid crisis. The series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever and Will Poulter.
Premiering in 2021 on Hulu
‘Paper Girls’ by Brian K. Vaughan
The morning after Halloween 1988, four young girls delivering newspapers become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. “Toy Story 4” writer Stephany Folsom adapts the popular graphic novels into an eight-episode series.
Premiering in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video
‘Deep Water’ by Patricia Highsmith
This erotic thriller follows couple Melinda and Vic Van Allen, whose marriage is being held together by a precarious agreement: Melinda can take on as many lovers as she pleases as long as she agrees not to leave the family. The arrangement goes well until her lovers begin to mysteriously disappear, with Vic as the prime suspect. The film adaptation stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as the Van Allens and also features Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi and Finn Wittrock.
Premieres Jan. 14 in theaters
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens
Based on the bestselling novel, the film adaptation of this crime drama story follows the wild and unkempt Kye (played by actress Daisy Edgar-Jones), who is suspected of a mysterious murder in a quiet fishing village.
Premieres June 24 in theaters
‘Blonde’ by Joyce Carol Oates
Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this powerful tale that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the life of the pop-culture icon. Andrew Dominik is directing the film adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized story, which also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.
Premiering in 2022 on Netflix
‘Conversations with Friends’ by Sally Rooney
Two university students in Dublin are best friends and former lovers who perform poetry together. Their bond is strained when they form a relationship with an older married couple. A 12-episode series stars Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke.
Premiering in 2022 on Hulu