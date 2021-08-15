 Skip to main content
Recommended Reads: Back-to-school season a good time for school stories
Recommended Reads: Back-to-school season a good time for school stories

A new book aims to make the complex history of the civil rights movement easier to understand and to pass its legacy on to younger generations.

The Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. As students head back to school, staff have suggested some of their favorite back-to-school reads for all ages. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.

“Wayside School” series by Louis Sachar: I love the strangeness and goofiness of these books! The architect read the plans wrong and the school was built sideways, so it is now a 30-story school with an extra-large schoolyard! The novels are mostly about the class on the top floor, but there’s also a lot of weirdness in other parts of the school, including the nineteenth floor, which doesn’t exist. — Torsten Adair, library aide at Benson Library

“The View from Saturday” by E.L. Konigsburg: This is a complex story about a paraplegic sixth-grade teacher returning to teaching and four students selected to compete in an academic bowl competition. — Adair

“The Unteachables” by Gordon Korman: Mr. Kermit is demoted to teach the most notorious class at Greenwich Middle School. He could care less about teaching the class and the students could care less about being there. One day, everything begins to change. This book provides hope for teachers and students who are starting back to school in a very moving, believable story. — Paul Christopherson, urban gardening librarian at Benson Library

“Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” by John David Anderson: Ms. Bixby, a beloved sixth-grade teacher, has been diagnosed with cancer and is not able to finish the school year. It happens so suddenly that three students are not able to say goodbye. They develop a plan that involves skipping school and breaking some rules in order to deliver a party to their teacher, whom they love so dearly. This book shows the value of teachers and how they make a difference in the lives of their students. — Christopherson

“Juana & Lucas” by Juana Medina: Juana is a spirited schoolgirl growing up in Bogotá, Colombia, who doesn’t particularly like what the school year has in store for her. She’d rather read or hang out with her best canine pal, Lucas, than go to gym class or learn math. The real trouble begins when she is told she needs to learn English — why? What for? I love this book because it’s a great read-aloud book (which comes in the audiobook CD format, as well) with fun illustrations and interesting characters. I also like how the author thoughtfully intermixes Spanish into the story to give those of us who are not bilingual (yet!) a taste of what Juana is going through learning a new language. — Victoria Hoyt, youth services specialist at Florence Library

“One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline: Chris Brennan is the new American government teacher and baseball coach at Central Valley High School. When Chris details his plan to make friends with the baseball team, you sense that he’s up to no good. As the novel twists and turns, it’s soon apparent that a happy suburban appearance may cover up deep anxieties and hidden secrets. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library

“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin: This novel about the Children’s Blizzard of 1888 was based on survivor oral histories and newspaper accounts from the The Omaha Daily Bee. The two main characters, Raina and Gerda, are sisters who teach school and make different fateful decisions about their pupils during the storm. While following the sisters’ harrowing journeys, the reader is also immersed in the ways the railroads populated the “Great American Desert.” — Jehlik

“My Neighbor Seki” by Takuma Morishige: This delightful manga series focuses on Rumi, a dutiful student, and her classroom neighbor Seki, whose elaborate games distract both of them during classes. The series is perfect for a tween reader who has a curious disposition and a great sense of humor. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark Library

“Tweet Cute” by Emma Lord: If you liked “You’ve Got Mail,” you will love this smart and funny high school rom-com. Two teens whose families own rival neighborhood restaurants engage in a viral Twitter war while corresponding anonymously on the school’s social media site. — Nancy Novoty, youth and family services manager at Omaha Public Library

“The Hundred Dresses” by Eleanor Estes: Wanda Petronski is a Polish girl who wears a faded blue dress to school every day. She is tormented by her classmates until Wanda’s family ultimately decides to move to another town. Wanda’s former classmate Maddie decides that she will never “stand by and say nothing again,” when someone is bullied. This story was written in 1945, and unfortunately still has great relevance today. — Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at W. Dale Clark Library

“Time Villains” by Victor Piñeiro: The story begins when a school essay assignment goes awry. The assignment: Invite three famous historical or fictional characters over for dinner and describe the meal and what occurs during it. The reality: A magical table brings the guests to the party and one of them, the infamous pirate Blackbeard, escapes. Now our heroes must use their resources at school, including the librarian, principal and teachers, to help thwart Blackbeard’s evil plan. — Melanie Webb, youth services librarian at Millard Library

“The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson: This beautiful picture book celebrates all kinds of differences. It encourages students to be brave in sharing their own unique stories and accepting differences to make connections with other classmates. — Justina Wemhoff, clerk at Sorensen Library

“The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read,” written by Rita Lorraine Hubbard, illustrated by Oge Mora: As a child, Mary Walker longed to read, but it was illegal because she was enslaved. More than 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Walker set out to achieve her childhood dream. She practiced every day for two years with the help of her teacher Helen Kelly. At the age of 116, Mary Walker could read, and the U.S. Department of Education declared her “The Oldest Student” in the nation. Beautifully illustrated and poetically written, this children’s picture book is an inspiring true story. Walker’s journey is a powerful reminder that we are never too old to learn. — Jacqueline Wilber, youth services librarian at South Omaha Library

