Recommended Reads: Banned Books Week draws attention to censorship

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

Banned Books Week (Sept. 18-24) begins today, and our staff have recommended some of their favorite banned or challenged reads. Books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted for removal or restriction in libraries and schools. By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

￼“Saga” series by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples: An epic space opera, science fantasy, and family story all at once, the “Saga” series follows Alana and Marko, a couple who come from warring planets, and their daughter Hazel, through a galaxy that wants them put away for fraternizing with the enemy. The award-winning series has faced challenges for nudity, language, being “anti-family,” explicit, and unsuited for young people. — Billy Coghill, collection processing clerk for Omaha Public Library

￼“The Master and Margarita” by Mikhail Bulgakov: One of the greatest books of the 20th century, Bulgakov’s masterpiece tells the story of the devil’s visit to Stalinist Russia and the ensuing chaos he and his retinue unleash on Moscow. Banned, censored, and circulated underground, the triumph of the novel is exemplified by the most quoted line in the book: “Manuscripts don’t burn.” — Coghill

￼“The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls: This memoir, told from a child’s perspective, recounts the author’s nomadic upbringing with an alcoholic father and eccentric artistic mother. Pulling no punches, Walls, a gifted storyteller, illustrates how four children survived their dysfunctional childhood. The book was made into a movie starring Brie Larson in 2017. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library

￼“Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks: Based on a true story, this novel explores the impact of the bubonic plague on a small, isolated English village in 1666. Anna Frith, the vicar’s maid, narrates what happens to her family and community as fear and suspicion run rampant during the pandemic’s one-year course. Brooks, as in all her novels, writes in the time period’s style, language, and tone. — Jehlik

￼“Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love: This is a beautifully illustrated picture book about a young child who sees mermaids everywhere he looks. One day, he tells his abuela that he is a mermaid, and creates his own mermaid cosplay from items found around the house. When abuela sees Julián all decked out, she gifts him a necklace, and takes him to a parade where everyone is dressed up as sea creatures. “Like you mijo. Let’s join them.” Perfect for both Banned Books Week and Hispanic Heritage Month. — Elizabeth Ortega, library specialist at Milton R. Abrahams Branch

￼“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison: This is a coming-of-age story, but also a piercing commentary on race, class and the impact of capitalism on the underclass in America. What struck me most about this book was the empathy I felt for this very flesh and blood main character, Mike Muñoz. Rarely have I read a book with such a vivid, believable, and complex lead character. I found myself rooting for him as he tried to improve his life and prosper. — Marvel Maring, manager at South Omaha Library

￼“Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck: This is the story of two displaced migrant ranch workers, who are very different in stature and intellect, but very similar in heart and dream. They work together to reach their ultimate goal of owning a piece of land, but racism, classism, poverty, jealousy, violence and ignorance stand in the way, ultimately ending in tragedy. Written by a master of human emotion and intention, the work has been both widely received and criticized. — Jessica Pierson, adult library specialist at Saddlebrook Branch

￼“Nickel and Dimed” by Barbara Ehrenreich: This book provides an unflinching examination of the struggles faced by the working poor and the consequences of austerity policies. Ehrenreich, who just passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, decided to work undercover as a waitress to gain firsthand insight for her journalism. — Erik Oberg, adult services specialist at Interim Branch

￼“This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Jillian Tamaki: The book takes place over a summer vacation, focusing on two girls who have been lifelong summer friends. These girls grow apart and back together as they have uncomfortable crushes, gossip, stay up late, and relate to their parents in new ways. The authors tap into some relatable stress of growing up, even if these characters’ lives are wildly different from the readers’. It’s a gorgeously illustrated book with just the right dose of emotional intrigue and nostalgia. — Kassian R. Lemke-Elznic, library specialist at Charles B. Washington Branch

￼“Something Happened in Our Town” by Marianne Celano, Mariette Collins and Ann Hazzard: Written by a family psychologist, “Something Happened in Our Town” presents a balanced, age-appropriate place to start for parents trying to talk about a police shooting with their children. Be sure to view the information in the back of the book for resources and tips for talking with children about this topic. — Sydney Groh, youth services specialist at Saddlebrook Branch