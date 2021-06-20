Recommended Reads: Books that are all about dads

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. Staff have suggested some of their favorite books about, by or relating to dads for Father’s Day. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

“The Impostor’s Daughter” by Laurie Sandell: This graphic memoir is about a rocky relationship with a not-necessarily good dad. — Juliet Clark, library aide at Millard Library

“The House” by Paco Roca: I recently read this lovely graphic novel about a family working together to pack up and sell their father’s vacation house after he passes away. Though the father in this story is no longer physically present, I know that sometimes people who have lost parents are looking for ways to connect, as well. — Angela Fernandez, pop culture librarian at W. Dale Clark Library