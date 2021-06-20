Recommended Reads: Books that are all about dads

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. Staff have suggested some of their favorite books about, by or relating to dads for Father’s Day. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.
“The Impostor’s Daughter” by Laurie Sandell: This graphic memoir is about a rocky relationship with a not-necessarily good dad. — Juliet Clark, library aide at Millard Library
“The House” by Paco Roca: I recently read this lovely graphic novel about a family working together to pack up and sell their father’s vacation house after he passes away. Though the father in this story is no longer physically present, I know that sometimes people who have lost parents are looking for ways to connect, as well. — Angela Fernandez, pop culture librarian at W. Dale Clark Library
“Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall: After taking one look at the diving board, Jabari knows he’s ready to make the big jump. He passed his swim test and knows all the moves, but once he begins to climb, he starts to get nervous. With words of encouragement from his dad, Jabari musters up the courage to keep trying. This is an uplifting story of overcoming your fears, especially when your dad is rooting for you to succeed. — Ashley Hamernik, youth services librarian at Sorensen Library
“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune: This charming story features two father figures — Linus Baker, a social worker, and Arthur Parnassus, an orphanage director. When their lives intersect around six magical children on Marsyas Island, both lives unexpectedly change. This story, an allegory about inclusiveness and how fear of the unknown often drives the creation and persecution of “others,” is perfect for adults and teens. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library
“Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas: Trapped between allegiance to “his boys” and his family’s demands to finish school, Maverick, 17, suddenly finds himself the father of a baby boy with one girl, and a soon-to-be father with another girl. As he struggles to make the best choices for his family, Maverick is forced to confront which road he wants to follow in life. What I love most about Thomas’ stories is that she portrays the complexity, struggles, and humor of real people in a less than ideal environment. — Jehlik
“The Jigsaw Jungle” by Kristin Levine: Twelve-year-old Claudia’s father has disappeared. As she puts together the clues he has left behind, she realizes that her dad has to figure out who he is. This book is a fast-paced, emotionally intense treasure hunt told in a scrapbook format. — Nancy Novotny, youth and family services manager for Omaha Public Library
“Gabriel” by Edward Hirsch: I was looking for Hirsch’s poems about the loss of his father when I encountered this long-form verse elegy for his son, Gabriel. Hirsch unpacks a lifetime of love and grief as he tells the story of Gabriel’s adoption, growth, struggles with physical and mental health, and early death in three-line stanzas. This is not the right book for every person or every moment, but it’s a beautiful illustration of a complicated life and a father’s journey toward saying goodbye. — Mark Sorensen, arts and culture librarian at Abrahams Library
“Our Subway Baby” by Peter Mercurio: The author writes this book in direct address to his son Kevin. The digitally created, mixed media art in this picture book shares the moving and poignant miracle of how Peter and his partner Daniel rescue and adopt their son after he is found abandoned on a New York City subway platform. — Justina Wemhoff, clerk at Sorensen Library
