Recommended reads: Celebrate Black Poetry Day with selections from the Omaha Public Library
Recommended reads: Celebrate Black Poetry Day with selections from the Omaha Public Library

Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old poet, read an original work at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

After Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, Gorman read “The Hill We Climb,” building on a tradition of poets -- including Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Alexander and Richard Blanco -- who have read for incoming Democratic presidents. Gorman is the youngest of these inaugural poets to offer her verse.

Omaha Public Library (OPL) wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

OPL staff have recommended some of their favorite works by Black poets. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.

“Life Doesn’t Frighten Me” by Maya Angelou, art by Jean-Michel Basquiat. A genius intertwining of two brilliant artists, “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me” pairs Basquiat’s arresting artwork with the fearlessness of Dr. Angelou’s poetry. This affirming children’s book shows us that we are all brave people, even in frightening times. — Jacqueline Wilber, youth services librarian at South Omaha Library

“Bastards of the Reagan Era” by Reginald Dwayne Betts. This poetry collection chronicles Betts’s time as a prison inmate during the 1980-90s “crack epidemic.” He takes a direct and nuanced look at the tangles of the drug war in cities at that time. — Jill Anderson, library specialist at Charles B. Washington Branch

“Native Guard” by Natasha Trethewey. In this 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Trethewey presents powerfully structured poems which contain immediate imagery and explore personal and potent themes. This is a wonderful and effective collection. — Anderson

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.

“The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman. I was totally amazed by her poem during the 2021 inauguration. It was an inspiring and a much needed message for our future. — Rosemary Bernth, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch

“Visiting Langston” by Willie Perdomo. A young girl visits Langston Hughes’ Harlem brownstone, exploring art, music, and poetry of her own. — Molly Gurnicz, library specialist for Omaha Public Library

“Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. Using primary sources, poetry and essays, this work explores 400 years of African American history in five-year chunks. Each chunk is represented by one work illustrating the country at that point in time. Court decisions, hopes and dreams, political movements, and hip hop are a few of the wide-ranging topics. This book is a choral collection, as each section is by a different person representing the variety of voices and perspectives within the African American community. I highly recommend the audio version read by many different voices. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library

“A Fortune for Your Disaster” by Hanif Abdurraqib. Columbus, Ohio’s Hanif Abdurraqib is one of the best American poets working. His most recent collection of poetry, “A Fortune for Your Disaster,” displays his knack for building poetry out of the ordinary, and his capacity to push the possibilities of metaphor. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark Main Library

“Your Crib, My Qibla” by Saddiq Dzukogi. Through his poetic words, you feel the author’s honest pain, confusion, desperation, and struggle to come to terms with the sudden death of his young daughter. Grief is often very hard to put into words, but Dzukogi does it so eloquently. — Sarah Myers, clerk at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch

Maya Angelou, celebrated poet and memoirist

