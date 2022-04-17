Recommended Reads: Celebrate Día with titles about children and families

Omaha Public Library (OPL) wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

Día is a celebration every day of children, families and reading that culminates yearly on April 30. OPL staff selected some titles that emphasize the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. Learn more about Día and find these titles and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.

￼“A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines: Set in 1940s Louisiana, this is a compelling and moving book about a Black schoolteacher who begins to educate Jefferson, a young man sentenced to death row. — Jill Anderson, library specialist at Charles B. Washington Branch

￼“A Perfect Day” by Remy Charlip: This book is a sweet and simple celebration of a child’s day with a caregiver, full of soft, lush illustrations of the joy, creativity, and love they share. — Molly Gurnicz, youth services specialist at Benson Branch ￼“Sing with Me/Canta Conmigo!” by José-Luis Orozco: This is a book you can sing! In this story, you follow the main characters as you read or sing traditional children’s songs in both English and Spanish, making this a fun book to share with family. — Janeth Hernandez Islas, youth services librarian at Willa Cather Branch ￼“A Song of Frutas” by Margarita Engle: “A Song of Frutas” is a fun new picture book that uses “Spanglish” (the intermixing of Spanish and English) to tell the story of a young girl who loves to visit her Abuelo in Mexico, and help him sing his frutas song to sell fruit from his fruit stand. — Johnna Bierman, youth services specialist at A.V. Sorensen Branch ￼“Thank you, Omu!” by Oge Mora: It has a unique art style and touching story about sharing with your neighbors. Mora is an excellent new author and illustrator that has won countless awards with this debut picture book. — Bierman

￼“Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty: This is the delightful story of a family attempting to finish some chores before Grandma visits; the only problem is that the cat keeps scrambling up the list! This book is great for prompting little ones and checking their knowledge of the world: Would you really mow the carpet? Would you mop a baby? — Jay Lowe, youth services specialist Milton R. Abrahams Branch

￼“Are You Eating Candy Without Me?” by Draga Jenny Malesevic: This book asks an important question on the minds of every kid: what is it that parents do all day? Could it possibly be fun things?! That’s not fair at all! Featuring a diverse cast of families, this book is sure to be a favorite. — Lowe

￼“Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Peña: This book stars the precocious Milo as he and his sister take the subway to visit their currently incarcerated mom. On the bus, he meets all sorts of strangers and draws what he thinks their lives might be like. The problem is that we can never tell who people are or what they are going through at a glance. A great book for both showcasing stories often hidden and acknowledging bias at an early age. — Lowe

￼“Dear Librarian” by Lydia M. Sigwarth: A young girl finds a safe place in the library and forms a special bond with a librarian while her family experiences homelessness. This story is based on the author’s youth. — Nancy Novotny, youth & family services manager at Omaha Public Library

￼“The Magic Fish” by Trung Le Nguyen: This is a gentle, endearing graphic novel about a Vietnamese-American family finding ways to communicate through their cultural and linguistic barriers, with the help of a rich tradition of Vietnamese fairy tales. — Elly Roberts, youth services specialist at Saddlebrook Branch