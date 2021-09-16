Recommended Reads: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with OPL staff-picked titles

"Each Tiny Spark" by Pablo Cartaya. Emilia Torres has ADHD, making it difficult to juggle all the things going on in her life: her mom's new job, her father's recent return from an overseas deployment, an overprotective abuela, and a class assignment that brings to light racial prejudices surrounding school redistricting. Suddenly, Emilia finds herself researching the larger immigration issue happening in her community and is left to examine both her friendships and her family's complex ancestry, all while trying to understand her father's mood swings. Cartaya weaves together a timely story that tackles tough topics in an age-appropriate way, portraying a strong narrator whose voice grows stronger through each obstacle she faces. — Ashley Hamernik, youth services librarian at A.V. Sorensen Branch

"No More, Por Favor" by Susan Middleton Elya, illustrated by David Walker. This is a fun book to read aloud to kids up to 7 years old. In this wonderfully illustrated book, you meet rainforest animales who refuse to eat the same food every day. Luckily, the adults come up with a great idea to give these picky eaters more options. The text is mainly in English with a few words interspersed in Español. It also included a glossary and pronunciation guide at the beginning of the book to help non-Spanish speakers. — Janeth Hernandez Islas, youth services specialist at South Omaha Library