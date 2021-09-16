Recommended Reads: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with OPL staff-picked titles

Omaha Public Library (OPL) wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. Hispanic Heritage Month began on Sept. 15. This is a celebration that pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society. In recognition of this celebration, OPL staff have recommended books by or about Hispanic Americans. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
"Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado. This is a dark and eerie collection of short stories. Machado's writing is lyrical and poetic, sometimes to the point of insensibility. — Jill Anderson, library specialist at Charles B. Washington Branch
"El Norte: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America" by Carrie Gibson. The Spanish were exploring and settling the present-day United States a century before the arrival of the Mayflower, but this history is largely forgotten in our national narrative. This book traces Hispanic/Latino influences on American history and culture over 500 years and argues that they should be seen as a vital part of the United States' identity. — Michael Boyle, library specialist at A.V. Sorensen Branch
"Make Your Home Among Strangers" by Jennine Capó Crucet. Capó Crucet writes about Lizet, the daughter of Cuban immigrants and the first in her family to graduate from high school. After secretly applying and getting accepted to an ultra-elite college in New York, her parents are furious at her decision to leave Miami. This novel explores the rough transitions of being a first-generation college student and the pull to focus on both school and family needs. This book won the 2016 International Latino Book Award. — Michelle Carlson, book club librarian at Willa Cather Branch
"Once I Was You" by Maria Hinojosa. This memoir is beautifully written with Hinojosa's journalistic, historical insight blended with her personal narrative about her journey to the United States and what identity has meant for her personally and professionally. The historic aspects were at times surprising and heartbreaking, but necessary in having a full historical picture of immigration in the U.S. — Angela Fernandez, pop culture librarian at W. Dale Clark Main Library
"The Secret Footprints" by Julia Alvarez. This book, based on Dominican folklore, draws readers in with beautiful illustrations and an engaging story. The main characters' curiosity and empathy for one another, as well the ciguapas' unique body structure designed to keep their existence hidden from humans, make this book a great choice for read-alouds. — Molly Gurnicz, library specialist at Florence Branch
"Each Tiny Spark" by Pablo Cartaya. Emilia Torres has ADHD, making it difficult to juggle all the things going on in her life: her mom's new job, her father's recent return from an overseas deployment, an overprotective abuela, and a class assignment that brings to light racial prejudices surrounding school redistricting. Suddenly, Emilia finds herself researching the larger immigration issue happening in her community and is left to examine both her friendships and her family's complex ancestry, all while trying to understand her father's mood swings. Cartaya weaves together a timely story that tackles tough topics in an age-appropriate way, portraying a strong narrator whose voice grows stronger through each obstacle she faces. — Ashley Hamernik, youth services librarian at A.V. Sorensen Branch
"No More, Por Favor" by Susan Middleton Elya, illustrated by David Walker. This is a fun book to read aloud to kids up to 7 years old. In this wonderfully illustrated book, you meet rainforest animales who refuse to eat the same food every day. Luckily, the adults come up with a great idea to give these picky eaters more options. The text is mainly in English with a few words interspersed in Español. It also included a glossary and pronunciation guide at the beginning of the book to help non-Spanish speakers. — Janeth Hernandez Islas, youth services specialist at South Omaha Library
"Afterlife" by Julia Alvarez. When her older sister Izzy appears to be in crisis, Antonia Vega agrees to an intervention with her younger sisters Mona and Tilly. Life gets even more complicated when Antonia finds herself in charge of a young, pregnant Mexican girl. Alvarez's spare, elegant writing covers a lot of territory — retirement, widowhood, the "sisterhood," undocumented immigrants, U.S. immigration policy, and a lifetime of loving literature — by tying multiple plot lines quickly and seamlessly together. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library
"Clap When You Land" by Elizabeth Acevedo. Yahaira Rios is struck with grief after learning her father has died in a plane crash heading to the Dominican Republic. She must now learn to navigate her life without him. In the DR, Camino Rios finds herself in the same situation after hearing news of her father’s plane crash. Camino and Yahaira, sisters who didn't know of the other's existence, come together to uncover their father's secret life and rediscover the meaning of family. With themes like culture, grief and family, this book written in verse is fast paced and great for all readers! — Gisselle Rivera, youth services specialist at South Omaha Library
"Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. The cosmopolitan, Noemi, keeps an upbeat outlook as she uncovers the sinister secrets of her newly-married cousin's family. I loved the tone of this creepy and well-told gothic horror. — Aura Sewell, youth services specialist at W. Clarke Swanson Branch
"Nosotros Means Us" by Paloma Valdivia. This sweet story told in Spanish and English celebrates the unbreakable bond between a parent and child. It underlines that no matter how many differences a parent and child may have, they will always feel a special amor for each other. — Ana Valdovinos, youth services specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch
"Like Water for Chocolate" by Laura Esquivel. This is the story of family life on the De la Garza ranch in late 1800s Mexico. Elements of magical realism allow readers to smell and to taste the food protagonist Tita cooks as she grows and strives for autonomy from cultural expectations. Readers may come for the recipes and stay for the poignant romance and bittersweet wit. — Justina Wemhoff, clerk at A.V. Sorensen Branch
"Alma and How She Got Her Name/Alma y Cómo Obtuvo Su Nombre" by Juana Martinez-Neal. This Caldecott Honor book is a joyful celebration of Peruvian heritage. A loving father tells his daughter Alma the story of her name, and she learns of her many brave and talented family members whose names she inherited. Look for Alma's pet bird throughout the fabulous illustrations! — Jacqueline Wilber, youth services librarian at South Omaha Library