Recommended reads: Celebrate Juneteenth with books from the Omaha Public Library

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

Today is Juneteenth — a celebration to recognize the end of slavery and honor the culture and achievements of African Americans.

OPL staff selected some titles to recognize this federal holiday. Find these titles and more at one of OPL’s locations or omahalibrary.org.

“The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo” by Tom Reiss: This is the true story of Thomas-Alexandre Dumas. Born to an enslaved woman from what is now Haiti and her master; Dumas traveled to Paris, rose in the ranks of the French Army, and became a real-life hero of the French Revolution before he was erased from history. If his name seems familiar, it is because he was father to famous author (and biggest fan) Alexandre Dumas who penned “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo” among countless other stories that were inspired by his father’s adventures. — Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Library

“Black Boy” by Richard Wright: Wright’s exposition of what he viewed as the definitive Black experience in the United States is as fresh today as it was in 1945. This brave memoir was denounced by segregationists at the time of its publication, and it even caused consternation among contemporary reformers. Wright was raised in rural Mississippi. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark Library

“Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker” by Jennifer Chiaverini: This historical novel is based on the relationship between Elizabeth Keckley, a freed slave who was a modiste, and Mary Todd Lincoln. The story spans the years 1860 to 1901 and focuses on life in the White House during the Civil War and the aftermath of Lincoln’s assassination. Events are shared through Elizabeth’s eyes, and highlight that nothing was simple about American politics in the 19th century and slaves’ relationships to their former masters. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi: Gyasi explores slavery through an African lens when two half-sisters born in Ghana experience very different fates. Effia is married off to an Englishman who is involved in slave trade, while Esi is shipped to America as a slave. The lives of their descendants, in both Ghana and the U.S., are shared against a background of social, political and cultural forces that they can’t control. This saga is a haunting reminder that decisions can echo across multiple generations and hundreds of years. — Jehlik

“Citizens Creek” by Lalita Tademy: Based on a true historical figure, Tademy tells the story of Cow Tom, an African American slave who belonged to Yargee, a Creek Indian chief. Blessed with a gift for languages, Cow Tom was able to master several tribal languages, as well as English. Spanning the years 1830 through 1910, the stories of both Cow Tom and his granddaughter Rose bring to light a hidden, often dark, corner of American history, as well as a sweeping portrayal of the resilience and courage of people who often faced impossible odds. — Jehlik

“Seeds of America Trilogy: Chains; Forge; Ashes” by Laurie Halse Anderson: This young adult series is set during the Revolutionary War — a conflict that offered freedom to any Black male who fought for the Continental Army. — Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at W. Dale Clark Library