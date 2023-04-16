“The Blizzard Voices and Weather Central” by Ted Kooser. Former U.S. Poet Laureate Kooser is well known for his treatment of everyday experiences in the Midwestern landscape. The Blizzard Voices features short poems based on the words and experiences of the 1888 Children’s Blizzard survivors. Weather Central features contemporary poems focusing on everyday sights and sounds such as baseball, shoes and fireflies. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library “The Hungry Ear: Poems of Food and Drink” edited by Kevin Young. Young created a compendium of poetry that celebrates not only individual foods, but also seasons and various occasions that are marked by eating and drinking. Using voices ranging from Langston Hughes to Robert Frost to Li-Young Lee, the collection captures the universality of food in our lives. — Jehlik “Runaway” by Jorie Graham. Graham writes poetry that grapples with humanity’s continued evolution and reaction to an increasingly inhumane world. Runaway is filled with empathy, while struggling with our fate. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at Benson Branch “The Hurting Kind” by Ada Limón. Nestled within seasons, Limón’s poetry explores facets of nature relative to everyday human life. — Amy Mather, adult services manager at Omaha Public Library “New American Best Friend” by Olivia Gatwood. This collection of poems reads like a coming-of-age story, to be savored by teens or adults. — Holly Pelesky, arts & culture librarian at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch “Stag’s Leap” by Sharon Olds. Making new sense of life after divorce, this is a collection named after what had been the author’s favorite wine with her ex-husband. This collection is both nostalgic for what was, while being adamant, eventually, for something else. — Pelesky “Don’t Call Us Dead” by Danez Smith. Bold, emotional and transformative, this collection stays with you. — Pelesky “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost. I really enjoyed this picture book because it has beautiful illustrations and brings a pleasant winter atmosphere. — Rebecca Ruenholl, clerk at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch “Book of Questions” by Pablo Neruda, illustrated by Paloma Valdivia, translated by Sara Lissa Paulson. This is a great introduction to poetry for young readers. The illustrations accompanying these selected poems from Neruda’s “The Book of Questions” provide colorful visuals to help reflect on the natural world. The mysterious and dreamlike themes in the book will surely spark the reader’s imagination. — Joelle Sandfort, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch