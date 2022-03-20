Recommended Reads: Check out these book titles that celebrate springtime

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

Today is the first day of spring, and OPL staff shared a few of their favorite springtime reads. Find these titles and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.

"Spectacular Spring: All Kinds of Spring Facts and Fun" by Bruce Goldstone. Have you ever wondered about spring? Goldstone explores this season with interesting facts about plants, flowers, animals, insects, weather, how an umbrella works, the sounds and sights of spring, as well as spring celebrations. This nonfiction book is packed with vibrant photographs and will appeal to readers ages 4 to 9. It also has some spectacular spring activities to do with children. — Karen Berry, youth services librarian at Florence Library

"Gwendolyn’s Pet Garden" by Anne Renaud. Gwendolyn wants a pet, but her parents have other ideas and instead give her a box of dirt. Gwendolyn is very disappointed and says it smells like a swamp, but her parents say it smells like possibilities. The story describes how Gwendolyn puts love and care into her “pet” garden. — Berry

"Careful What You Wish For" by Hallie Ephron. Spring cleaning takes a dark turn in this domestic thriller that weaves in Marie Kondo's decluttering theory about discarding things that don't spark joy … Which may include one’s spouse. Professional organizer Emily becomes amateur sleuth when she discovers the dead body of a client's husband in the storage unit of another. — Michelle Carlson, book club librarian at Swanson Library

"Pagan Spring: A Max Tudor Mystery" by G. M. Malliet. Max Tudor is a former spy and now a vicar. He is looking forward to writing his Easter sermon while his girlfriend is away. While at a dinner party with newcomers to the village, one guest is found dead. Connections to long-ago crimes, some linked to famous local artist, help Max to unravel the clues. — Evonne Edgington, manager at Millard Library

"Peter Easter Frog" by Erin Dealey. This book has a fun cadence, bright illustrations, and dialogue for young ones getting excited for Easter. — Laura Evans, clerk at Abrahams Library

"Annihilation" by Jeff VanderMeer. While fairly dark in tone and plot, this novel employs vivid descriptions of flora and fauna functioning rather unnaturally. Between shifting mosses and terrifying hybrid animals, readers will see a different view of the great outdoors, for better or worse. — Evans

"The Mushroom Fan Club" by Elise Gravel. This perennial springtime favorite is an easy, well-illustrated introduction to foraging for kids and families. — Evans

"Animal, Vegetable, Miracle" by Barbara Kingsolver. Kingsolver’s memoir of a year of living off the things she grew and raised in her garden, along with her beautiful narrative prose, always get me in the mood to put seeds into the ground. I even garden while listening to the audiobook. — Angela Fernandez, pop culture librarian at W. Dale Clark Library

"Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring" by Bassem Youssef. Youssef, known as "the Egyptian Jon Stewart," made a name for himself as an Egyptian comedian, breaking new ground with a satirical show unlike anything done in Egypt before. He recounts the brutal events of the Arab Spring and its aftermath, up until he was forced to flee the country. Both funny and heartbreaking, it makes some good points about the essential role of satire and comedy in facing down authoritarianism. — Martha Grenzeback, genealogy and local history librarian at W. Dale Clark Library

"Spring" by Ali Smith. The third title in Smith's seasonal quartet brings together an aging filmmaker and a young guard at a British immigrant detainee center. As one mourns a lost friend and the other wonders about life's purpose, their paths collide in the Scottish Highlands. Smith's original use of language, metaphors, and a memorable cast of minor characters round out the novel. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

"Flower Fairies of the Spring" by Cecily Mary Barker. This lavishly illustrated book with botanically accurate flowers and whimsical poetry has been in print since 1923. I treasure the copy that belonged to my grandmother and was avidly pored over during each visit to her house. — Jehlik

"Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness & Save the Planet" edited by Paul Stamets. The book supplements the film, "Fantastic Fungi," and I recommend both. Mushroom hunting season, in recent years, has come around late March/early April, just at or after vernal equinox. The content is sure to excite nature nerds about mycology and getting outside to hunt fungi! — Alli Pike, adult library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library