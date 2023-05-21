Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

In celebration of the grand opening of Downtown Branch at 1401 Jones St. today, library staff recommend some of their favorite titles featuring libraries or librarians. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

“Do Not Bring your Dragon to the Library” by Julie Gassman. This is a fun, lyrical read that celebrates all the fun things you can do in a library, but you probably shouldn’t let your dragon tag along! — Johnna Bierman, youth services specialist at A.V. Sorensen Branch

“The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd. If you like maps and libraries, this is the book for you! Nell and her cartographer father, Dr. Young, have been estranged for years. After he mysteriously dies in his office at the New York Public Library, Nell begins investigating. Her only clue is an old New York state road map. Mysterious and thought provoking, this book provides a very interesting read and may bring back memories of childhood travel. — Lois Imig, manager at Florence Branch

“Summer Hours at the Robbers Library” by Sue Halpern. Kit, a small town reference librarian, has her life upended one summer by a court-appointed teenage volunteer and a young man who makes the library his new daytime home. This quiet, character-driven novel shows how even when life unravels, there are unexpected rewards. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

“The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance” by Anders Rydell. While many are familiar with the Nazi looting of art during World War II, fewer are aware of the wholesale plundering of libraries — national, city, and private. The book alternates between the present day as librarians and other researchers try to piece together the past, and the Nazi years when the destruction occurred. — Jehlik

“The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth. This psychological thriller tells the story of Rose and Fern, two sisters who are very different but still have a close relationship. Rose is the responsible sister. She has a home, a job, a husband, and desperately wants a child. Fern is the quirky sister. She works at the local library and relies on Rose to help manage the adult responsibilities with which she struggles. However, not everything is as it seems in their relationship, and they both have secrets they would rather keep hidden. — Sarah Lewald, pop culture librarian at A.V. Sorensen Branch

“Love in the Library” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall. This is a true story of how the author’s grandparents met and fell in love in a Japanese internment camp. Her grandmother was the librarian and her grandfather checked out stacks of books every day just so he could see her. Although the setting is heartbreaking, the human story is uplifting. This would be an excellent book to share with early elementary students and has beautiful illustrations. — Aura Sewell, youth services librarian at Benson Branch

“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. On the surface, this book is about one of the most catastrophic fires in library history. The people in the book — library staff and the different patrons they serve from all walks of life — are really interesting. Above all, this book is a love letter to libraries — one of the last true bastions of democracy. — Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at the Genealogy & Local History Room