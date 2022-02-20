Recommended Reads: Check out these titles from Omaha Public Library's Virtual Book Bash

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

OPL’s Virtual Book Bash event is coming up on Thursday and will provide an opportunity for book lovers to learn about new and exciting books from library staff and to chat virtually with fellow book lovers. Staff shared a few of the books that will be featured during the event. Register for the event and find these titles and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.

“An Orchestra of Minorities” by Chigozie Obioma: Narrated by a guardian spirit, this epic novel shares the tale of a Nigerian poultry farmer, Chinonso, living a simple life until he finds love. The romance is fraught with obstacles and Chononso makes great sacrifices to prove himself. A contemporary love story and mythical quest with hints of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” Obioma weaves a magnificently multilayered story that is dramatic, moving and compelling. — Michelle Carlson, book club librarian at Swanson Library

“The Helm of Midnight” by Marina Lostetter: This is a dark fantasy thriller with a well-realized setting and flawed, relatable characters. In a world in which inanimate objects are enchanted with spirits to boost emotions, the funeral mask of an infamous serial killer is stolen. The novel follows three characters as the story unravels: Krona, the investigator tracking down the mask as bodies pile up; Melanie, an aspiring healer desperate to save her sick mother; and Louis Charbon, the killer himself, during his original murder spree. A visceral mystery with many unfolding layers follows. — David B. Dick, adult services specialist at Abrahams Library

“Fight Night” by Miriam Toews: Three generations of Mennonite women fight anxiety, grief and rage in equal measure. Told almost entirely through a letter from feisty 9-year-old Swiv to her absentee father, Toews’ latest novel has a darkly humorous tone, guided by the precocious and wise voice of its narrator. Expelled from school for fighting, Swiv is instead taught life lessons by her effervescent, yet variously afflicted grandma Elvira, while Swiv’s pregnant actress mother spends long days at rehearsal. The story is funny and heartwarming in spite of dire circumstances. — Jay Lowe, youth services specialist at Abrahams Library

“The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova: Perfect for fans of magical realism, this novel follows the family of the Montoya matriarch, Orquídea. After she sends her children and grandchildren bird-delivered invitations to her funeral, they are left with more questions than answers as, when they appear, she tells them to “protect your magic.” Years later, her descendants begin to discover their own gifts and set out on a trip to Orquídea’s birthplace in Ecuador to make sense of her lifelong secrets and the magic she possessed. The multigenerational story and fantastical elements are a great match for fans of Silvia Moreno-Garcia or adult fans of the movie “Encanto.” — Melanie Feyerherm Schultz, collection development librarian at Omaha Public Library “Good Talk” by Mira Jacob: Jacob created this graphic novel as her son, curious about his own biracial identity, started asking questions around race and politics. With a distinctive artistic style, this book goes to complicated, uncomfortable places and gives them light. — Angela Fernandez, pop culture librarian at W. Dale Clark Library

“Go Home, Ricky!” by Gene Kwak: Ricky Twohatchet, the unforgettable lead, propels this humorous and touching story of identity and masculinity. The combination of an injury followed by an unhinged viral rant means that Ricky is no longer able to participate in the local amateur wrestling league. Then he gets dumped by his girlfriend and has to move in with his mom. Things are not going great, and he needs to figure out a new way to live. What better time to set off on a journey to find your estranged father? The reader follows Ricky as he leaves Omaha for this mission. What results is charming, funny and heartfelt. — Anna Wilcoxon, diversity and inclusion librarian at South Omaha Library