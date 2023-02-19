Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, library employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

Omaha Public Library’s Virtual Book Bash event is coming up on Feb. 23, and provides an opportunity for book lovers to learn about new and exciting books from library staff and to chat virtually with fellow book lovers. Staff shared a few of the books that will be featured during the event. Register for the event and find these titles and more at one of the library’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.

“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This is a fast-paced beach read with a backdrop of 1980s California surfing culture. Supermodel Nina helped to raise her three siblings in the absence of her father, Mick Riva, a famous singer who left the family to chase fame and women. At the annual family party, relationships are tested to the breaking point, leaving the family with a literal pile of ashes in the end. — Rosemary Bernth, adult services specialist at Abrahams Library

“You’re Invited” by Amanda Jayatissa. This psychological suspense thriller is “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley meets “Dial A for Aunties” by Jesse Q. Sutanto. Set at a luxurious wedding in Sri Lanka, the bride goes missing and her former best friend is the main suspect. — Michelle Carlson, book club librarian at Swanson Library

“The Hollow Kind” by Andy Davidson. This is a sweeping, generational horror novel about a recently single mother and her son moving into an inherited manor, as well as the parallel story of her grandfather in the house over the course of decades. It’s a slow boil, starting as a creepy, atmospheric Southern Gothic, before picking up the pace once the danger is revealed. I recommend it to fans of Stephen Graham Jones and T. Kingfisher. — David B. Dick, adult services specialist at Benson Library

“The Terra-Cotta Dog: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery” by Andrea Camilleri, translated by Stephen Sartarelli. Inspector Montalbano is the chief of police in a little town on the coast of Sicily. He has a heart of gold and an incorruptible sense of justice. One day, the bodies of a young man and woman are found in a cave, side-by-side, with a terra-cotta statue of a dog placed at their feet. Montalbano sets out to investigate. — Rose Fennessy-Murphy, adult services specialist at Willa Cather Library

“Hide” by Kiersten White. Reality show competition meets abandoned, creepy amusement park in this supernatural horror novel. Fourteen contestants, excited for the possibility of life-changing money, soon discover that there is something more sinister going on as others are “eliminated.” With engaging characters and irresistible storytelling, this book is an original and enthralling read. — Angela Fernandez, collection development librarian for Omaha Public Library

“Much Ado About You” by Samantha Young. Evie Starling is 33 years old, single, and wondering when her life will take off. She needs a change so she escapes to an English village to run a bookstore. The longer she’s there, the more she falls in love, especially with Roane Robson. Evie is set on making the move permanent until a secret comes to light. This story covers important topics like home and loneliness, and provides readers with an opportunity to ponder these ideas while immersing them in a Hallmark-worthy small town setting. — Nicole Hilder, adult services specialist at Florence Library

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King. Seventeen-year-old Charlie Reade befriends his cranky old neighbor Mr. Bowditch and his elderly dog Radar, and soon learns that Mr. Bowditch has a shed in his backyard with a stairway to a magical world. Charlie descends into this world on a mission to turn back the clock on the dying pup. — Jessica Pierson, adult services specialist at Willa Cather Library

“White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better” by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao. This book speaks against the idea of perfection, encouraging readers to recognize their own privilege and the damage it causes. It helps readers move past societal restrictions of “nice” behavior in order to become a more authentic ally, while also urging them to consider whether their feminism is truly inclusive. This short read provides many a-ha moments in straightforward and engaging language. — Anna Wilcoxon, diversity & inclusion librarian at South Omaha Library