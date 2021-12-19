Recommended reads: Cozy up with cold weather-related selections from the Omaha Public Library

“No Exit” by Taylor Adams: A young college student, Darby Thorne, is traveling home to see her dying mother when she is stranded at a highway rest stop along with four other strangers. The road is impassable and there is no cell service. To top it off, Darby discovers that one of the strangers has abducted a child and is hiding them in the back of their vehicle. Who are they and how did they get there? What happens next is a nonstop battle between strangers and the weather for freedom. — Ruby Jones, reference services librarian at Bess Johnson Elkhorn library

“The Shortest Day” by Susan Cooper: This a picture book (beautifully illustrated by Carson Ellis) is about the history and traditions of the winter solstice. Cooper originally wrote the text as a poem in the 1970s for the Christmas Revels, an annual theatrical performance that highlights and celebrates midwinter rituals and traditions from around the world. I love winter, though I understand how easy it can be for many to become frustratingly fixated on the biting cold or the drudgery of snow and ice removal, but this poem always reminds me that there is magic and communal joy to be found in the season. — Erik Oberg, adult services specialist at W. Dale Clark library