Recommended reads: Cozy up with cold weather-related selections from the Omaha Public Library

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading (and sometimes music or movies) based on different writing genres, themes or styles. Winter officially begins on Tuesday, and OPL staff have recommended some winter or cold-weather-related selections to cozy up with this season! Find these and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
“Landline” by Rainbow Rowell: This is a fun and quirky novel about finding lost love, just in time for Christmas. — Jill Anderson, library specialist at Charles B. Washington library
“Cozy” by Jan Brett: Another wonderfully warm and engaging tale by a beloved author! Cozy, a musk ox, provides shelter for all sorts of Arctic animals. Since the animals don’t normally get along, house rules are set. As spring approaches everyone is getting testy and Cozy longs to find his family. This book provides a heartwarming tale and luscious illustrations to keep a family interacting with the book beyond the words on the page. — Nancy Chmiel, youth services librarian at Bess Johnson Elkhorn library
“100 Essential American Poems” edited by Leslie M. Pockell: This book of poetry features “Snow-bound” by John Greenleaf Whittier. The poem is very evocative of winter storms and how they were endured by 19th century rural Americans. It is written in a former style (certainly not Robert Frost or E.E. Cummings), but I enjoyed reading it in my world literature textbook as a high school senior. — Mark J. Crawford, library aide at Abrahams library
“The Left Hand of Darkness” by Ursula K. Le Guin: This science fiction classic takes place on a cold planet called Winter where the residents have no concept of gender and follow an Earth-born diplomat trying to navigate their society. This complex and thought-provoking book examines some deep questions in an authentic-feeling world. — David Dick, library specialist at Abrahams library
“The Paris Winter” by Imogen Robertson: A thrilling and atmospheric tale of dark intrigue and female friendship, “The Paris Winter” recounts the story of an impoverished young American artist, Maud, trying to survive in Paris in the winter of 1910. Her life becomes much easier when she moves in with Christian and Sylvie Morel as a live-in companion to fragile Sylvie, but Maud discovers that all is not what it seems. A chilling, twisting plot, rich historical details, and fascinating characters make this the perfect read for a wintery afternoon. — Martha Grenzeback, genealogy & local history librarian at W. Dale Clark library
“Over and Under the Snow” by Kate Messner: The first in Messner’s “Over and Under” series, this title presents a unique cutaway view of what animals are up to underground while humans enjoy the snowy weather above. — Molly Gurnicz, library specialist at Omaha Public Library
“Ten Ways to Hear Snow” by Cathy Camper: A young girl investigates the auditory qualities of snow while walking to her grandmother’s house to prepare a special recipe. — Gurnicz
“Winter” by Ali Smith: Set in wintry Cornwall, this story focuses on reconnecting two sisters. Smith uses flashbacks to detail Sophia’s life as a successful business woman and Iris’ life as a political activist. The book is vaguely reminiscent of “A Christmas Carol,” as the author plays with language, Shakespeare, and her love of Charles Dickens. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library
“The Christmas Sisters” by Sarah Morgan: Set in the Scottish Highlands, this book features two stories running on parallel tracks — a horrible mountain climbing accident that happened 25 years ago and its long-lasting impact on three orphaned girls and their adoptive parents. Morgan does a nice job with realistic characters and plot twists that move the story along in a not-quite-so-predictable manner. — Jehlik
“Force Majeure”: Take a break from the feel-good holiday movie genre with Ruben Östlund’s portrayal of bougie ski tourists and the lies people tell about themselves. This one is equal parts hilarious and profound. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark library
“No Exit” by Taylor Adams: A young college student, Darby Thorne, is traveling home to see her dying mother when she is stranded at a highway rest stop along with four other strangers. The road is impassable and there is no cell service. To top it off, Darby discovers that one of the strangers has abducted a child and is hiding them in the back of their vehicle. Who are they and how did they get there? What happens next is a nonstop battle between strangers and the weather for freedom. — Ruby Jones, reference services librarian at Bess Johnson Elkhorn library
“The Shortest Day” by Susan Cooper: This a picture book (beautifully illustrated by Carson Ellis) is about the history and traditions of the winter solstice. Cooper originally wrote the text as a poem in the 1970s for the Christmas Revels, an annual theatrical performance that highlights and celebrates midwinter rituals and traditions from around the world. I love winter, though I understand how easy it can be for many to become frustratingly fixated on the biting cold or the drudgery of snow and ice removal, but this poem always reminds me that there is magic and communal joy to be found in the season. — Erik Oberg, adult services specialist at W. Dale Clark library
“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah: This is a story of a young girl who is relocated to the Alaskan wilderness by her alcoholic father and ever-forgiving mother. It explores the trials of a family learning to adapt to living off the grid and developing a support network that will teach them how to survive in the harsh winters of Alaska. — Barbra Rempe, facilities office supervisor at Omaha Public Library
“One by One” by Ruth Ware: A group of friends and colleagues that created the incredibly successful Snoop app have decided to hold a get together and discuss the future of the company at a remote ski chalet in the French Alps. After a day of skiing, one member goes missing and an avalanche traps the rest of the crew together in the chalet. One by one the members of the group end up dead. This book is a great thriller! — Jennie Tobler-Gaston, library specialist at Willa Cather library
“Five Total Strangers” by Natalie D. Richards: Mira is desperate to get home before Christmas, but her trip goes awry due to a snowstorm and flight cancellations. She joins other stranded young people at the airport to rent a car and continue their journeys. As things continue to go downhill and become more dangerous, she regrets her impulsive act and must figure out who to trust in order to get home safely. — Melanie Webb, youth services librarian at Swanson library