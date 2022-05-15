Recommended Reads: Find books that celebrate Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — a time for paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success. OPL staff selected some titles by or about AAPI individuals. Find these titles and more at one of OPL’s locations or omahalibrary.org.

￼“Prairie Lotus” by Linda Sue Park: This is a children’s historical fiction book, but I recommend teens and adults read it, too. Hanna is a half-Chinese girl living in America’s heartland during the 1880s, and struggles with racism as she attends school and works in her father’s shop. Park combines her love for “Little House on the Prairie” with some forgotten history of early Asian Americans. — Rosemary Bernth, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library

“Wishes” by Muon Thi Van: This beautiful picture book shows a child’s perspective of the immigrant experience. — Johnna Bierman, youth services specialist at A.V. Sorensen Branch“We Are Not Free” by Traci Chee. This novel shows a time in American history that is often overlooked from multiple teen perspectives, giving the story many different viewpoints and experiences. — Johnna Bierman, youth services specialist at Sorensen Library

￼“The Leavers” by Lisa Ko: At 11 years old, Deming Guo finds himself in foster care when one morning his mother Polly did not come home. Upon his adoption to white parents in upstate New York, Deming becomes Daniel. Nearly 10 years later, Daniel reunites with a childhood friend, and Polly’s whereabouts are revealed. This is a moving story about identity, determination, addiction, and loyalty as seen through the eyes of a single mother, a Chinese immigrant, and her U.S.-born son. Fans of “Infinite Country” by Patricia Engel or anything by Lisa See will enjoy. — Michelle Carlson, book club librarian at Swanson Library

￼“Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang: This book is very inspirational for anyone. The author, as a young immigrant, spends hours in the library and eventually graduates from Yale Law School and writes this autobiographical tale about growing up in New York City. — Mark Crawford, library aide at Abrahams Library

￼“Messy Roots” by Laura Gao: With humor and insight, Gao illustrates her coming-of-age journey, from her childhood in Wuhan, to her family’s immigration to Texas, as she grapples with her identity as a queer person, a daughter of Chinese immigrants, and as a Wuhanese American at the height of the pandemic. — Danielle Dyer, clerk at Saddlebrook Library“Clark and Division” by Naomi Hirahara. A Japanese American family just released from Manzanar, the California concentration camp where they were “interned” after Pearl Harbor, is sent to resettle in Chicago in 1944. Aki’s older sister, Rose, was sent months earlier a forerunner of a new Japanese American neighborhood near Clark and Division streets. When the family arrives, they find out Rose was killed by a subway train and the death is ruled a suicide. Aki believes there is more to the story. This story is based on a true crime in Chicago and inspired by historical events. — Evonne Edgington, manager at Millard Library

￼“Paper Son” by S.J. Rozan: Informed that an unknown cousin is in jail, Chinese-American private detective Lydia Chin and her partner, Bill Smith, travel to the Mississippi Delta, where they confront river-levee disputes, computer scams, and questions about her cousin’s innocence. — Evonne Edgington, manager at Millard Library

￼“They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei: This book is a gut-wrenching, phenomenal read that highlights the endurance and spiritual strength of Japanese American people who were forced by their own country to live in internment camps during World War II. It is a life-changing read that should be on everyone’s to-be-read list. — Melissa Flint, library specialist at Willa Cather Library“Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha. Robin finds herself very suddenly moving with her mother from Seoul, Korea, to Alabama. I couldn’t put this book down and read it in one sitting. It’s a fantastic story about family, forgiveness, and the strength of the human spirit. — Melissa Flint, library specialist at Willa Cather Library

￼“Chaat” by Maneet Chauhan: Chauhan’s lively culinary travelogue provides a unique focus on the snacks, treats, and street food available while traveling by train across India. Recipes and stories share the stage, conveying the richness and pure fun of India’s diverse, regional food cultures. It will appeal to readers already familiar with India’s delightful snacks and street foods, as well as curious foodies and fans of travel writing. — Molly Gurnicz, youth services specialist at Benson Library“Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America” by Mayukh Sen. Extensively researched, this book explores the lives and cooking careers of seven immigrant women, plus a nod to Julia Child, who greatly influenced American food culture. From Chao Yang Buwei to Julie Sahni to Shirley Norman, Sen captures their voices and contributions to introducing new food tastes to an American audience. Much of Sen’s research is based on personal interviews with the women and their families. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy & business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library“Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir” by Amy Tan. In this intimate, sometimes harrowing memoir, Amy Tan shares her upbringing by immigrant Chinese parents, the struggle with her mother’s mental illness, and her writing journey that began at age 33 when “The Joy Luck Club” was published in 1989. This work not only details her writing process, but also shares the inspiration and family stories behind her published works. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy & business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

￼“A Pho Love Story” by Loan Le: Bao Nguyen and Linh Mai’s parents own competing Vietnamese restaurants in this modern day Romeo and Juliet tale. This sweet novel also illustrates the classic struggle between immigrant parents who exhaust themselves creating a new life for their children, and those children who don’t want to follow the career path laid out by their parents. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy & business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

￼“Though I Get Home” by YZ Chin: This is a collection of short stories that defy expectations and explore themes of fate, identity and home. Chin writes elegantly, and readers can expect to fall in love with her expertly constructed sentences. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark Library

￼“Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao” by Kat Zhang: I love how this book showcases a family working together in the kitchen, and how they encourage Amy to keep trying to make a perfect dumpling. The author includes her family’s bao recipe for readers to try. — Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian“These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong. In this retelling of Romeo and Juliet, Juliette and Roma, members of rival gangs in 1920s Shanghai, must work together to figure out how to stop a deadly illness from spreading madness across the city. — Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian ￼“Front Desk” by Kelly Yang: The story centers on a young Chinese girl whose parents have purchased a hotel somewhere in California and shares their experiences discovering culture in America. It’s a delightful read for kids and adults! — Douglas Keel, clerk at Swanson Library

￼“Finding Junie Kim” by Ellen Oh.: Junie learns about her grandparents’ experiences in Korea during the Korean War while dealing with racism in her own school. This book is recommended for grades 5-8, with themes of mental health, bullying, and Korean history. — Nancy Novotny, youth & family services manager at Omaha Public Library

￼“The Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen: This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a half-French, half-Vietnamese Viet Cong double agent is a darkly humorous meditation on war, personal identity, and refugee life in imperialist America. The sequel, “The Committed,” was released in 2021. — Karen Pietsch, learning & statistics coordinator at Omaha Public Library“Dragon Pearl” by Yoon Ha Lee. My niece, who is half Korean, introduced me to this book. It mixes Korean folklore and science fiction into an enjoyable read. It utilizes the search for family, which is a common theme in Asian culture. — David Schmelzer, clerk at Millard Library

￼“You’ve Reached Sam” by Dustin Thao: This tear-jerker of a tragic love story and is a story of how to deal or not deal with grief. Fans of John Green and Gayle Forman will really enjoy this book. — Melanie Webb, youth services librarian at Swanson Library