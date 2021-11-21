Recommended Reads: Gear up for the holidays with these Omaha Public Library selections

The Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.
It is the winter holiday season, and OPL staff have recommended some selections to enjoy between now and New Year’s Day. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
“Freedom Soup” by Tami Charles: Every New Year, Haitians around the world ring the New Year by eating Freedom Soup. In this story, Ti Gran is teaching Belle how to make the soup, just as she learned as a little girl. They dance and clap as they make the soup. Ti Gran tells Bella the history of the Freedom Soup, as well as her family and Haitian history. I enjoyed “Freedom Soup” because it celebrates the passing down of cultural tradition from one generation to the next. — Karen Berry, youth services librarian at Florence Branch
“The Pariah” by Anthony Ryan: Fed up with the holidays? Willing to get medieval to avoid them? I invite you to join Alwyn Scribe in Book 1 of this fantasy series for 592 pages of knights, fights, grudges, and friendship from an outlaw’s point of view. Expect oaths, blood, gore, death, and foul language but not a single mention of a modern holiday. — Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Branch
“The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt: If you’ve read other stories about Duncan and his crayons, you already know the kinds of adventures they have together. This story focuses on Christmas celebrations, and the interactive parts of the book feel like opening a gift! — Emily Getzschman, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library
“Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory: When Vivian Forest gets the chance to spend the holidays in England tagging along on a work trip with her daughter, she expected to relax and take in the sights. She did not expect Malcolm Hudson. This book is a fun, flirty, holiday romance that can be consumed like candy. — Getzschman
“Celebrate Every Season with Six Sisters’ Stuff: 150+ Recipes, Traditions, and Fun Ideas for Each Month of the Year”: The traditions featured in this book include activities and crafts that are family friendly. All of the recipes use simple, easy-to-obtain ingredients found even in the smallest grocery store. Warning: the book has a plethora of dessert recipes that are fun to make with kids, complete with a lot of food coloring and frosting! — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library
“Evergreen Tidings from the Baumgartners” by Gretchen Anthony: This novel features the Baumgartner family’s annual Christmas letters. Told in a series of flashbacks, the reader learns about the Baumgartners’ world since 1978, and the events and issues that are changing their lives in 2018. This is the most original Christmas story I’ve read in years. I recommend the audio version, which features Minnesota accents and laugh-out-loud conversations. — Jehlik
“The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook: 550+ Recipes for Warming Dinners, Holiday Roasts, Seasonal Desserts, Breads, Food Gifts, and More by America’s Test Kitchen”: This book is sure to warm stomachs and bring comfort and joy, even simply by looking at the pictures! Coming straight from America’s Test Kitchen, this book has a healthy balance of simple and complicated recipes that will inspire readers to stay cozy and well-fed throughout autumn and winter! — Justina Wemhoff, clerk at A.V. Sorensen Branch
