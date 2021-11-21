Recommended Reads: Gear up for the holidays with these Omaha Public Library selections

“The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt: If you’ve read other stories about Duncan and his crayons, you already know the kinds of adventures they have together. This story focuses on Christmas celebrations, and the interactive parts of the book feel like opening a gift! — Emily Getzschman, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library

“Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory: When Vivian Forest gets the chance to spend the holidays in England tagging along on a work trip with her daughter, she expected to relax and take in the sights. She did not expect Malcolm Hudson. This book is a fun, flirty, holiday romance that can be consumed like candy. — Getzschman

“Celebrate Every Season with Six Sisters’ Stuff: 150+ Recipes, Traditions, and Fun Ideas for Each Month of the Year”: The traditions featured in this book include activities and crafts that are family friendly. All of the recipes use simple, easy-to-obtain ingredients found even in the smallest grocery store. Warning: the book has a plethora of dessert recipes that are fun to make with kids, complete with a lot of food coloring and frosting! — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library