Recommended Reads: Get cookin' with these cookbooks at the library

“Anti-Inflammatory Eating for a Happy, Healthy Brain: 75 Recipes for Alleviating Depression, Anxiety, and Memory Loss” by Michelle Babb. General inflammation is a ramp to so many physical problems. This author gives tidbits of information about what vitamins or ingredients decrease inflammation and help give a brain boost! This cookbook will motivate readers to fix healthier meals and snacks, and it has beautiful photos too! — Sheila Bolmeier, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch

“Small Batch Baking: 60 Sweet and Savory Recipes to Satisfy Your Craving” by Saura Kline. Sometimes just a little home-baked goodness is enough! — Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Branch

“The Allergen-Free Baker’s Handbook: How to Bake Without Gluten, Wheat, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, and Sesame” by Cybele Pascal. The Allergen-Free Baker’s Handbook was a big help when I was first trying to figure out my son’s extensive allergies. It provided important information about common cross-contamination issues. I especially recommend the chocolate cupcake and chocolate frosting recipes! — Sydney Groh, youth services specialist at Saddlebrook Branch

“Cookies: The New Classics” by Jesse Szewczyk. This cookie cookbook provides a new twist on some of the classics, including Red Wine Brownie Cookie, Preserved Lemon Crinkle Cookies and Chewy Apple Cider Sugar Cookies. The cookbook includes pictures of all the mouth-watering recipes and detailed instructions. If you are looking for some new recipes for this year’s holiday gatherings, this cookbook is where to start your search. — Lois Imig, manager at Florence Branch

“Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends & Family” by Trisha Yearwood. This cookbook is clearly a labor of love and family. Recipes range from old family favorites to modern takes on sushi and other cuisines. Each recipe is prefaced with a family origin story or its inspiration, such as getting more veggies into kids’ mouths. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy & business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

“The Snowy Cabin Cookbook: Meals and Drinks for Adventurous Days and Cozy Nights” by Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson. This charmingly illustrated book is part cookbook, part “how to live the skiing/hiking/camping winter lifestyle.” Menus and recipes are included for various meals and scenarios. Vaguely cognizant of the need to carry supplies on foot, the recipes attempt to use as few ingredients as possible. This is a charming gift idea for those who love an active winter lifestyle. — —Jehlik “Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends” by Kris Yenbamroong. This a fun, approachable collection of excellent Thai recipes. You’ll never think of pork the same way! — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at Benson Branch

“How to Feed Yourself: 100 Fast, Cheap, and Reliable Recipes for Cooking When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing” by Spoon University. Though this book was written with college students in mind, I was drawn to it by some much-needed simplicity and pragmatism. The recipes are accessible and rely primarily on stuff that’s probably already in your fridge. Even the way the contents are organized is useful and to-the-point. When I’m overwhelmed by more involved recipes, fancy ingredients and too-perfect food pictures on Pinterest, this book is a nice reminder not to overthink things. — Jessica Johnson, borrower services manager at Omaha Public Library

“Skinny Suppers: 125 Lightened Up, Healthier Meals for Your Family” by Brooke Griffin. There are great-tasting recipes that are lighter versions of classic favorites, such as Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie and Alfredo Mac N’ Cheese. It’s a great resource for balancing some of the heavier holiday meals with lighter ones that still taste great! — Sarah Lewald, youth services specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch

“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond. This cookbook features fun and fast recipes using easy-to-find and premade items from local grocery stores. Save time with tasty and quick fix recipes fit for anything from weeknight dinners to potlucks and gatherings. Impress your friends and family with only minutes in the kitchen. — Jessica Pierson, library specialist at Saddlebrook Branch

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Whether you are a wok novice or master, this cookbook has something to offer. Lopez-Alt goes through basics to more challenging dishes. Although he concentrates on using one pan and all the different ways you can use it, he also considers a wider array of cooking skills, such as using a knife and how to stock a pantry. — Deirdre Routt, collection development manager at Omaha Public Library

“Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple” by Dorie Greenspan. Greenspan is a trusted name for bakers at all levels. In this cookbook, she provides recipes for any time of the day for any occasion. There are simple, everyday recipes and complicated, celebration ones. Many recipes have variations, with additional ideas for those who might want to experiment. — RouttRouttg” by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker, and Megan Scott. No matter how many specialty cookbooks I have, I always return to Joy of Cooking. It’s perfect for the holidays, but is my rock when I need a basic recipe for pizza dough or something I haven’t made in a long time. — Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at Interim Downtown Branch