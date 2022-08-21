Recommended Reads: Head back to the classroom with these books from the Omaha Public Library

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. As students head back to school, staff have suggested some of their favorite back-to-school reads for all ages. Find these books and more at omahalibrary.org.

￼“A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik: El is a hilarious and sarcastic narrator who attends a magical school and must survive until graduation with her fellow classmates. This school has no teachers and no way out. The characters must use sorcery and spells to fight the monsters who try to kill them. Novik is an entertaining writer and wonderfully immerses her readers into this magical world. — Angelene Bauer, youth services specialist at W. Dale Clark Library

￼“As Chimney Sweepers Come to Dust: A Flavia de Luce Novel” by Alan Bradley: Flavia feels banished when her father and Aunt Felicity ship her to Miss Bodycote’s Female Academy, a boarding school in Canada that her mother once attended. On her first day, a charred and mummified body tumbles out of the chimney. While attending classes, Flavia hunts for the victim’s identity, time of death, as well as suspects, motives, and means. Rumors spread that the school is haunted and that several girls have disappeared without a trace. Flavia is up to the task of solving multiple mysteries. — Evonne Edgington, manager at Millard Branch

￼“Election” by Tom Perrotta: Set in a generic high school in a generic suburb in 1993, this darkly humorous story is about a high school election gone wrong. When this year’s race becomes a competition between an ambitious but unlikeable girl, the football captain, and his little sister, the stakes have never been higher. Throw in a few cases of middle-aged hormones gone berserk and the stage is set for disaster. This book was made into a near-cult film in the Omaha area shortly after publication. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

￼“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta: Tracy Flick is now in her 40s, assistant principal at the same generic high school she attended in “Election,” and fast approaching a mid-life crisis. When the principal announces his retirement, Tracy appears to be the most likely replacement. After a school board member proposes a Hall of Fame for alumni, things start going off the rails for Tracy. Tight plotting, snappy dialogue, and a thick thread of dark humor make this novel a very quick read. — Jehlik

￼“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo: Xiomara Batista is a high school sophomore who only feels heard by her poetry notebook. She is encouraged repeatedly to join the school’s slam poetry club and, although Xiomara wants to be heard, her poetry is deeply personal. This novel illuminates Xiomara’s desire to become her authentic self through the fear of how her honesty will change what people think about her. — Holly Pelesky, library specialist at Omaha Public Library

￼“Speak Up, Molly Lou Melon” by Patty Lovell: Molly Lou uses her voice to speak up for herself and others when school starts and class bully Bettina Bonklehead strikes. Molly Lou shows young readers that confidence, kindness and humor always prevail. — Dacia Bryan, youth services specialist at Saddlebrook Branch

￼“Daddy’s Back-to-School Shopping Adventure” by Alan Lawrence Sitomer: Shopping for school supplies can be rather mundane, but this father knows how to have fun. This book will help students mentally prepare for their next year. — David Schmelzer, clerk at Millard Branch