Recommended Reads: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, check out these titles about the civil rights movement

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading (and sometimes music or movies) based on different writing genres, themes or styles. In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday , OPL staff have recommended some titles by or about civil rights leaders, movements and efforts. Find these and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
“A More Beautiful and Terrible History: The Uses and Misuses of Civil Rights History” by Jeanne Theoharis: The author emphasizes that the American civil rights movements of the 40s-60s were not merely a succession of charismatic leaders, and the movements were radical and disliked at the time. The author makes many comparisons between Black Lives Matter and previous civil rights movements. — Jill Anderson, library specialist at Charles B. Washington library
“The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” by Anna Malaika Tubbs: Tubbs respectfully crafts biographical narratives of Berdis Baldwin, Alberta King and Louise Little, showing that they were much more than just mothers of famous sons. — Sam Greenfield, youth services librarian at Charles B. Washington library
“We Are Power: How Nonviolent Activism Changes the World” by Todd Hasak-Lowy: This title for middle grade readers and up is illustrated with black and white photography, and highlights nonviolent activist movements and their leaders from around the world. — Molly Gurnicz, library specialist at Omaha Public Library
“Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur: This book gives an intimate look into the life of the revolutionary Assata Shakur. Shakur’s story is both inspiring and unbelievable. She has overcome an insurmountable amount of institutional power to fight for the rights and freedom of marginalized peoples in the United States as well as around the world. — Tyler Hamilton, collection processing clerk at Omaha Public Library
“With the Might of Angels” by Andrea Davis Pinkney: Dawnie Rae Johnson and her parents make the life-changing decision to have her attend the all-white Prettyman Coburn High School in September 1954. Dawnie shares her first year of fear, terror, and ultimately, triumph as the only black child in a white school. Along the way, she draws inspiration from her hero Jackie Robinson, the school lunch ladies, and the school janitor. The author includes lots of supplemental material that explores a very turbulent chapter in American history. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library
“The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin: Always frighteningly relevant, Baldwin’s masterful prose still accurately diagnoses America’s predisposition towards racial injustice. Baldwin, a notable architect of the civil rights movement, still has the power to galvanize people today. — Jay Lowe, youth services specialist at Abrahams library
“The Fire This Time” by Jesmyn Ward: New York Times bestselling author Jesmyn Ward and collaborators use Baldwin’s masterful essay as a launching board to talk about race in modern day America. Published in 2016, this book reads differently after the events of 2020. It is an important and underrated entry that will lead you to further study. — Lowe
“Our Class” by Chris Hedges: In “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Martin Luther King Jr. wrote of the “ugly and inhumane treatment of Negroes here in the city jail,” elsewhere describing the conditions faced by prisoners across the incarceration system, an issue he deeply cared about and experienced firsthand. Journalist, teacher, preacher, and activist Chris Hedges continues that tradition in his new book “Our Class,” unflinchingly showing how very little has changed for this issue since MLK’s incarceration, and how in some ways things are now even worse. The book follows the author’s time spent teaching a college class in a maximum-security prison, and chronicles the efforts of his students, inmates who were nearly all people of color, to collaboratively write the powerful play “Caged,” influenced by their lives leading up to and inside prison, and which would go on to be performed in sold-out theaters. — Erik Oberg, adult services specialist at W. Dale Clark library
“March” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell: This three-volume graphic novel recounts John Lewis’ journey in the civil rights era, beginning with his childhood in Alabama and his involvement with the Nashville Student Movement, and ending with the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Telling this story in a graphic form helps make it accessible and powerful. — Deirdre Routt, collection development manager at Omaha Public Library
“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead: Elwood Curtis is inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr. They become a guiding light as he is sent to a juvenile reformatory in Florida in the early 1960s. As King and others take a stand to change the world, Elwood and others at the Nickel Academy must decide if they too can change their world.
“America in the King Years” by Taylor Branch: This trilogy powerfully shares pivotal moments in the civil rights movement. These events incorporate much of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and works leading up to his assassination. — Justina Wemhoff, clerk at Sorensen library
“A Black Woman Did That” by Malaika Adero: This fantastic collection of mini biographies is great for older elementary ages to adults. It represents a wider swath of careers than I have seen included in similar anthologies. Along with some of the names you would expect like Mae Jemison or Angela Davis, Adero includes artists, athletes, political activists, religious leaders, scientists, doctors and more. — Amy Wenzl, manager at Charles B. Washington library