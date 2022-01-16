Recommended Reads: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, check out these titles about the civil rights movement

“The Fire This Time” by Jesmyn Ward: New York Times bestselling author Jesmyn Ward and collaborators use Baldwin’s masterful essay as a launching board to talk about race in modern day America. Published in 2016, this book reads differently after the events of 2020. It is an important and underrated entry that will lead you to further study. — Lowe

“Our Class” by Chris Hedges: In “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Martin Luther King Jr. wrote of the “ugly and inhumane treatment of Negroes here in the city jail,” elsewhere describing the conditions faced by prisoners across the incarceration system, an issue he deeply cared about and experienced firsthand. Journalist, teacher, preacher, and activist Chris Hedges continues that tradition in his new book “Our Class,” unflinchingly showing how very little has changed for this issue since MLK’s incarceration, and how in some ways things are now even worse. The book follows the author’s time spent teaching a college class in a maximum-security prison, and chronicles the efforts of his students, inmates who were nearly all people of color, to collaboratively write the powerful play “Caged,” influenced by their lives leading up to and inside prison, and which would go on to be performed in sold-out theaters. — Erik Oberg, adult services specialist at W. Dale Clark library