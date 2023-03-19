Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, employees recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. This month’s suggestions recognize Women’s History Month with titles written by or about remarkable women. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

“The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State” by Nadia Murad. This is a gut-wrenching, eye-opening, and suspenseful read about a woman who endures captivity in our contemporary world. Nadia’s simple, peaceful life in her Iraqi farming village ended in 2014 when the Islamic State trapped and captured everyone in the village. The story is uncomfortable, but helps the reader admire the human spirit and this woman’s strength. — Sheila Bolmeier, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library

“A Midwife’s Tale: The Life of Martha Ballard, Based on Her Diary, 1785-1812” by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. The author transcribes and analyzes the rare and remarkable diary of a Maine midwife named Martha Ballard — an “ordinary” housewife, who, beginning in 1785 at age 55 until her death in 1812, recorded her own life and the happenings of her community. Ballard’s writing and Ulrich’s meticulous research give the reader fascinating insights into women’s status, and the medical, social, economic and religious life of the time — as well as the personality of Ballard herself. This highly engaging and readable social history deservedly won the Pulitzer Prize. — Martha Grenzeback, genealogy and local history librarian at the Genealogy and Local History Room

“Before the Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe and What Lies Beyond” by Laura Mersini-Houghton. Despite multiple roadblocks, an Albanian theoretical physicist made predictions of anomalies that, if observed, would strengthen the case for the multiverse. The Planck satellite experiment confirmed her trailblazing ideas, giving new clues to the origin of everything that exists. — Tammy Hansen Snell, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library

“Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Part memoir, part Indigenous history lesson, and part plant science... All three weave together beautifully and honor Mother Earth in all her glory. “Braiding Sweetgrass” will give you a newfound appreciation and respect for the planet. — Nicole Hilder, library specialist at Florence Library

“The Foundling” by Ann Leary. Mary Engle can’t believe her luck when she lands a secretarial job at the Nettleton State Village for Feebleminded Women of Childbearing Age in 1927. Although awed and impressed by Dr. Agnes Vogel, the institution’s leader, Mary is shocked to discover that a girl she grew up with is working in the village’s dairy barn. Leary explores eugenics, women’s place in society, and corruption by the powerful in this fast-moving novel based on her grandmother’s life. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library

“Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini. This novel is about the Women’s Signal Corp in World War I France. When bilingual telephone operators are recruited to support the troops overseas, many are eager to join to show their patriotism. Well-researched with an extensive historical note at the end, Chiaverini sheds light on a lesser-known part of American history. — Jehlik

“Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Alison Bechdel. This is one of my favorite graphic novels. It is an autobiographical comic about Bechdel’s coming-of-age and her relationship with her closeted-but-queer father after his tragic passing. “Fun Home” is full of dense but beautiful text and literary allusions. — Isabella Janssen, youth services specialist at Millard Library

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Kya Clark is abandoned by her mother and siblings, mistreated by her alcoholic father, and mocked by the townspeople. Despite these difficult circumstances, she manages to educate herself and earn a living as an environmental scientist and author. Her story also raises questions about how far a woman will go to protect herself. — Sarah Lewald, pop culture librarian at Sorensen Library

“An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good” by Helene Tursten. A lone retiree is just trying to live her life in peace and quiet, by any means necessary. — Sarah Myers, library specialist at Downtown Branch

“Tanqueray” by Brandon Stanton & Stephanie Johnson. This is a very racy but raw autobiography of a woman ingrained in New York City’s sexual culture — dominating it while never letting it dominate her. Johnson was featured in “Humans of New York.” I recommend listening to the audiobook read by the author. — Myers

“Monstress: Book One” by Marjorie Liu. The top tag for this series should be “strong female leads” that, in a beautifully built and illustrated world, fight demons in front of them and those within. — Myers

“The Women Who Built Omaha: A Bold and Remarkable History” by Eileen Wirth. This book discusses how local women influenced Omaha government and numerous philanthropic causes. Martha Grenzeback and I helped with the research. — Lynn Sullivan, library specialist a Genealogy and Local History Room