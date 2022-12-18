Recommended Reads: Omaha Public Library staff favorites from 2022

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, our employees will recommend reading and resources based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

As we prepare to turn the page on 2022, staff recommended some of their favorite titles published during this calendar year. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

“Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas” by Jennifer Raff. This is a fascinating look at how genetics is helping to trace the migration routes of the earliest Americans. — George Carron, library specialist at Interim Branch

“The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning” by Ben Raines. This is the heartbreaking story of the last slave ship that sailed from Africa to America, with descriptions of the conditions and the fate of those aboard told by those that survived the journey. — Carron

“The Hollow Kind” by Andy Davidson. This is a sweeping, generational gothic horror about a recently single mother and her son inheriting a decaying estate where the rot is growing deep below the surface. This book is masterfully paced, with a slow building creeping dread eventually giving way to a faster moving visceral terror. Recommended for fans of Stephen Graham Jones and T. Kingfisher. — David Dick, library specialist at Benson Branch

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. This adaptation of “David Copperfield” takes place in modern-day Appalachia. Damon Fields, nicknamed Demon Copperhead, is the son of a teen-aged mother who grew up in the foster care system. Until he turns 9 years old, it’s just the two of them. When mom marries, life becomes a lot harder. Both heartbreaking and hilarious, Demon Copperhead is always clear-eyed about his situation. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy & business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in the 1960s, insists she’s a scientist but is barely viewed as a secretary by her employer. After losing her job, Zott becomes a surprise hit on an afternoon TV cooking show. Although a bit far-fetched in places, the novel illustrates determination and resilience. Who else would end up with “Mad” as her daughter’s name on the official birth certificate? — Jehlik

“The Nice House on the Lake: Volume 1” by James Tynion IV. This is a dark psychological thriller about a “lucky” group of people saved from the apocalypse by a mysterious mutual friend. — Sarah Myers, library specialist at A.V. Sorensen Branch

“Alice in Borderland: Volume 1” by Haro Aso. A blending of “The Hunger Games” and “Death Note,” this psychological horror keeps the adrenaline high and the brain gears turning as characters must play and/or die in “games,” while simultaneously trying to figure out the rules. — Myers

“The Perfect Crime: Around the World in 22 Murders” edited by Vaseem Khan and Maxim Jakubowski. This short story anthology of crime stories allows you to travel the world and experience different cultures without ever leaving your home. One of the stories is set in Omaha in 1919 during crime boss Tom Dennison’s rule. This collection features some of the best mystery and crime writers of our day. — Deirdre Routt, collection development manager at Omaha Public Library

“Crying in the Bathroom” by Erika L. Sánchez. This was one of my favorites! It’s not easy to make readers laugh while also discussing weighty topics like sexism, racism, and mental health, but Sánchez did a fantastic job! She was honest, raw, and often hilarious. — Ana Valdovinos, youth services specialist at South Omaha Library

“Sana, Sana, Colita de Rana” by Citlali Reyes. This is a cute bilingual children’s book inspired by a traditional Spanish rhyming song. It’s a wonderful story about the power of words and how to repair a relationship. — Valdovinos