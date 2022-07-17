Recommended Reads: Travel to new places at the Omaha Public Library

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, our employees recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. This month, staff recommended books with a travel theme. Whether travel is in your plans this summer or not, you can catch glimpses of different destinations through the pages of a good book. Find these titles and more at one of Omaha Public Library’s locations or omahalibrary.org.

￼“Japan Treasure Quest” by Steven Wolfe Pereira & Susie Jaramillo: This board book introduces children to the amazing cities and culture of Japan. Each page also has a “seek and find” element that features items like food or animals important in Japan. It is part of a series, so if you enjoy this book, there are more countries to discover! — Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian at Omaha Public Library

￼“Ana & Andrew: Family Reunion” by Christine Platt: Every year, Ana and Andrew look forward to going on a road trip to a family gathering that has taken place for 75 years in Georgia. They pass through a few states and stop at some of their favorite places along the way. When they arrive, they will have all kinds of fun swimming, playing with cousins, and learning about the importance of family. Reading this book reminded me of the road trips my family took to reunions over the years. — Karen Berry, youth services librarian at Florence Branch

￼“The Illustrated Virago Book of Women Travellers” edited by Mary Morris with Larry O’Connor: The editors of this book chose 46 travel writings by women travelers, ranging from the 18th century to present day. Among the notable names are Lady Montagu, Mary Wollstonecraft, Gertrude Bell, Edith Wharton, Willa Cather, Isak Dinesen, Beryl Markham, Margaret Mead, and Joan Didion. — Mark Crawford, library aide at Millard Branch

￼“Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park” by Conor Knighton: After his engagement goes up in flames, the author (a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent) heals his broken heart by visiting every single National Park. I have only visited four or five, and this book made me want to plan a National Park road trip. — Rose Fennessy-Murphy, library specialist at Willa Cather Branch

￼“Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead: In 1914, Marian and Jamie Graves are rescued from a sinking ship as infants. This story follows their unconventional upbringing in rural Montana through the early 1950s. A parallel story takes place in the present day when Hadley Baxter is cast to play Marian’s life as an aviator in a Hollywood film. Rich with period detail about Prohibition, early aviation, and World War II, this novel is a fascinating look at lesser-known sides of the American experience. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy & business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library

￼“An Innocent Abroad: Life Changing Tips from 35 Great Writers” edited by Don George: Thirty-five different authors share experiences about their travels that were unique and impactful, and that influence the reader’s idea of what travel is and means. Each author set out with a different mission and mindset in their journey, and through their travels, changed how they saw the world. — Sarah Myers, library specialist at Sorensen Branch ￼“Daisy Miller” by Henry James: This is a classic novella from the master of the New World-Old World juxtaposition: Daisy and the rest of the jet set’s story unfolds across Switzerland, New York state and Italy. — Colby Jenkins, senior clerk at W. Dale Clark Library

￼“Dogtripping: 25 Rescues, 11 Volunteers, and 3 RVs on Our Canine Cross-Country Adventure” by David Rosenfelt: Author David Rosenfelt proves once again that we’ll do anything for our pets. — Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Branch

￼“Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci: This short memoir portrays Stanley Tucci’s life through his greatest love: food. As he recounts memorable meals, ingredients and travels, the reader learns much about Tucci’s life from childhood through present day. Tucci’s description of being in 2020 quarantine with four young adults and two toddlers gives new meaning to never-ending meal preparation. — Jehlik ￼“The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams: It won’t help you leave the planet (although the introduction does include some handy phone numbers to dial), but it will help you laugh at the absurdity of “intelligent” life in the Universe. — Torsten Adair, library aide at Benson Branch ￼“The Endurance: Shackleton’s Legendary Antarctic Expedition” by Caroline Alexander: In 1914, Ernest Shackleton planned to trek across Antarctica. Unfortunately, before he could land, his ship was trapped in sea ice, and the mission changed from exploration to survival, culminating in a mountain climb to reach a remote whaling station. — Adair

￼“This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub: Straub tackles time travel in her latest novel. Alice Stern is 40, single, and still working at the school she attended in her youth. When she stumbles into her father’s shed after too many 40th birthday drinks, Alice wakes up in 1996 on her 16th birthday. After reliving that earlier birthday, Alice returns to a slightly different future from the one she left to learn new truths about her father, and how time travel affects them both. — Jehlik

￼“The Three Vikings” by Adam Auerbach: Three sweetly stylized little Vikings make a journey to Valhalla, flexing their abilities and strengths along the way. The illustrations alone were enough to keep me turning the pages, and the themes of music and self-discovery make this read even more enjoyable. — Molly Gurnicz, youth services specialist at Benson Branch

“The Geography of Genius: A Search for the World’s Most Creative Places from Ancient Athens to Silicon Valley” by Eric Weiner. What characteristics of a culture make it a rich place to foster the most innovative and creative ideas? Weiner, a popular and humorous travel writer, sets out to uncover the common connections between genius and place. — Marvel Maring, manager at South Omaha Library

“Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors” by Amber Share. This clever new guide shares hilarious one-star reviews of our National Parks juxtaposed with highlights of their most amazing features and fascinating trivia. — Amy Wenzl, manager at Charles B. Washington Branch

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. After 12-year-old Percy Jackson finds out that Greek gods are still alive and well in present-day America and that he is the son of Poseidon, he must travel across the country with his new friends to try to stop a war among the gods that he is being accused of starting. Along the way, he runs into a multitude of characters and creatures from Greek mythology that do not intend to allow an easy journey. — Myers

“Terra Incognita: Travels in Antarctica” by Sara Wheeler. For a more contemporary account of “life on the ice,” the author of this book chronicles her experiences of seven months spent in Antarctica. — Adair

“The Universe: A Travel Guide by Lonely Planet”. With stunning photography and useful facts, this tome will help you decide which celestial bodies offer the best backgrounds for your Insta-Tok feed (although a Wi-Fi connection will be costly!) — Adair

“This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone. This book travels time and space to follow the eternal war between the rival factions “Red” and “Blue.” El-Mohtar and Gladstone’s writing is both epic and poetic, and this slim novel has fun science fiction elements and an emotional foundation. — Jill Anderson, library specialist at Charles B. Washington Branch

“The Long Ships” by Frans G. Bengtsson. In the 10th century, Vikings capture a Danish youth named Orm in a nighttime raid. Ripped from his family and forced into slavery, he becomes an oarsman on a warship. His decades-long journey stretches from Ireland to Eastern Europe. Along with his best friend Toke, they meet kings, find love, and seize large amounts of treasure. This is one of the funniest, most eventful adventure stories ever told. — Nick Birkel, clerk at W. Dale Clark Library