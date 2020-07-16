Treetop Adventure

A zip liner makes his way down at the Go Ape Treetop Adventure at Mahoney State Park. Two new attractions, the Treetop Journey course and the Monkey Drop, opened to park-goers this month.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Adventurers and thrill-seekers can try their hand at two new attractions in Mahoney State Park's rope and zip line course. 

The new additions to the Go Ape Treetop Adventure Course opened July 11, officials with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. 

The Treetop Journey Course, suspended 25 feet above ground, features tree-to-tree crossings, including 20 obstacles and two zip lines. 

The course takes about an hour to complete and is open to all ages, although there are height requirements. 

Those seeking a bigger thrill can visit the Monkey Drop. Participants climb up to a 40-foot platform where they jump to a 10-foot free fall before being lowered back to the ground. Thrill-seekers must be 5 or older and weigh at least 44 pounds. 

The original attraction, the Treetop Adventure, features 40 suspended rope and steel cable bridges and other challenges on six courses in the forest canopy. Each ends with a zip line ride to a soft landing in wood chips. 

Omaha's most popular parks

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email