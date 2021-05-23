Cunningham Lake set to reopen in July, but it may be off-limits to outside boating

In addition to Zorinsky and Cunningham, an unsuccessful attempt was made to chemically kill off the mussel at Offutt Air Force Base.

Bauer said Zorinsky and Cunningham benefited compared with other manmade lakes by having outlets that are low enough to allow most of the water to be drained. That better guarantees that most of the mussel population will be killed through exposure to the elements.

So far, no new mussels or their larvae have been detected in Cunningham, and there has not been a confirmed new infestation at Zorinsky. (Cunningham was also drained to kill off the invasive common carp, but the fish doesn’t pose the infrastructure problems of the mussel.)

Unlike other public lakes in Nebraska, Cunningham will be operated by a private trust. In 2019, donors offered to fund improvements at the park and have since assumed operation of it through an entity known as the Lake Cunningham Development Trust.

Brook Bench, a former Omaha parks director who is now executive director of the trust, said that the park is expected to open in July and that in the next few weeks, the trust will officially propose that lake access be restricted for the rest of this season. No decision has been made on a more permanent management approach, he said.