Games galore: Ready for a little family competition? Start here

Being home with everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic means lots of family time. So why not pull a game off the shelf and engage in a little spirited competition? Here are a dozen of our favorites.

￼Apples to Apples

This simple game takes a minute to learn and is great for players of all ages, from young kids to grandparents. It plays quickly and keeps everyone engaged in every play, as opposed to waiting for your turn. And it’s always good for laughs. Players take turns being the judge. The judge begins each round by playing a card that features a one-word characteristic, such as crunchy, smelly or excellent. The other players must then look at the cards in their hands and select the one they think is best described by the judge’s card. 4-10 players; standard version recommended for ages 12+; junior version, 9+

￼Blokus