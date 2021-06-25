Here are the Omaha-area Fourth of July parades, fireworks displays

Beginning this weekend, several communities in the region will begin celebrating Independence Day with parades and fireworks shows.
Here is a running list of planned events:
NEBRASKA
Omaha
Fireworks Extravaganza at Whitehawk Lake
3961 S. 194th St. (between Grover and F Streets)
Saturday
11:20 a.m. — Bike/cart/big wheel parade
10 p.m. — Fireworks extravaganza
For more information, go online to bit.ly/3wTV6Zz
Field Club Independence Day
Field Club Historic District, 36th Street and Woolworth Avenue
July 3
10:30 a.m. — Parade
July 5
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks
For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/fchlomaha
Fireworks at Werner Park
Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion
July 3
Fireworks following Union Omaha-Chattanooga game, which begins at 8 p.m.
July 8
Fireworks following Omaha Storm Chasers-Toledo game, which begins at 7:05 p.m.
July 10
Independence Fireworks Show following Omaha Storm Chasers-Toledo game, which begins at 7:05 p.m.
For game ticket information, call 402-738-5100 or go online to omahastormchasers.com or unionomaha.com.
J.E. George Fourth of July Parade
600 and 700 blocks of J.E. George Boulevard
July 4
10 a.m. — Parade
For more information, go online to facebook.com/jegeorge4thofjulyparade
Skylark-Cryer Neighborhood 4th of July Parade and Block Party
118th and Cedar Streets
July 4
10 a.m. — Parade starts at 118th and Cedar Streets and ends at the Cryer Pool parking lot, 11783 Cryer Ave.
For more information, go online to bit.ly/2U2rECk
Ralston
Ralston Independence Day Celebration
July 4
1 p.m. — Parade starts at 80th and Highland and ends at 72nd and Main.
Fireworks Spectacular begins at dusk (9:30 p.m.) at Ralston Arena, 72ND and Q Streets
For more information on other planned events, go online to ralstonareachamber.org/independence-day
Blair
Blair Independence Day Celebration
Transformation Hill (formerly Dana College), North 28th Avenue and College Drive, Blair
July 4
Dusk — Fireworks
For more information, go online to facebook.com/events/340457150975995
Lincoln
Uncle Sam Jam
Oak Park Lake, Charleston Street and Sun Valley Boulevard, Lincoln
July 3
10 p.m. — Fireworks
For more information on other planned events, go online to lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/uncle-sam-jam
IOWA
Malvern Independence Day Celebration
Malvern, Mills County, Iowa
(34 miles southeast of Omaha on I-29 and US Hwy 34)
Saturday
10 p.m. — Fireworks
For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/malverncelebration
Lake Manawa Fireworks Display
Lake Manawa State Park, off of Veterans Memorial Highway (Hwy 275), Council Bluffs
July 2
10 p.m. — Fireworks
For more information, go online to unleashcb.com/events/detail/lake_manawa_firework_display/2021-07-02
Oakland Fourth of July
Oakland, Pottawattamie County, Iowa (33 miles east of Omaha on US Hwy 6)
July 4
5 p.m. — Parade along Chautauqua Avenue
Dusk — Fireworks
For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/Fourth-of-July-Oakland-IA-1579523005655469
Underwood July 4th Celebration
Underwood, Pottawattamie County, Iowa (22 miles east of Omaha on I-80)
July 4
10:30 a.m. — Parade starts at Fourth Street and Milwaukee Avenue
10 p.m. — Fireworks
For more information on other planned events, go online to umbahall.com/events
Logan Fourth of July Celebration
Logan, Harrison County, Iowa (33.5 miles northeast of Omaha on I-29/US Hwy 30)
July 4
Dusk — Fireworks at football field
July 5
10:30 a.m. — Parade in downtown Logan
For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/loganchambercommittee
Free Speech America Fireworks Spectacular
Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 US Hwy. 6, Council Bluffs
July 4
Dusk — Fireworks
For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/events/3990392104343627
— Know of a parade or fireworks show not featured on this list? Send information to cbclark@owh.com.