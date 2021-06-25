 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are the Omaha-area Fourth of July parades, fireworks displays
0 comments
top story

Here are the Omaha-area Fourth of July parades, fireworks displays

  • Updated
  • 0

Beginning this weekend, several communities in the region will begin celebrating Independence Day with parades and fireworks shows.

Here is a running list of planned events:

NEBRASKA

Omaha

Fireworks Extravaganza at Whitehawk Lake

3961 S. 194th St. (between Grover and F Streets)

Saturday

11:20 a.m. — Bike/cart/big wheel parade

10 p.m. — Fireworks extravaganza

For more information, go online to bit.ly/3wTV6Zz

Field Club Independence Day

Field Club Historic District, 36th Street and Woolworth Avenue

July 3

10:30 a.m. — Parade

July 5

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks

For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/fchlomaha

Fireworks at Werner Park

Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

July 3

Fireworks following Union Omaha-Chattanooga game, which begins at 8 p.m.

July 8

Fireworks following Omaha Storm Chasers-Toledo game, which begins at 7:05 p.m.

July 10

Independence Fireworks Show following Omaha Storm Chasers-Toledo game, which begins at 7:05 p.m.

For game ticket information, call 402-738-5100 or go online to omahastormchasers.com or unionomaha.com.

J.E. George Fourth of July Parade

600 and 700 blocks of J.E. George Boulevard

July 4

10 a.m. — Parade

For more information, go online to facebook.com/jegeorge4thofjulyparade

Skylark-Cryer Neighborhood 4th of July Parade and Block Party

118th and Cedar Streets

July 4

10 a.m. — Parade starts at 118th and Cedar Streets and ends at the Cryer Pool parking lot, 11783 Cryer Ave.

For more information, go online to bit.ly/2U2rECk

Ralston

Ralston Independence Day Celebration

July 4

1 p.m. — Parade starts at 80th and Highland and ends at 72nd and Main.

Fireworks Spectacular begins at dusk (9:30 p.m.) at Ralston Arena, 72ND and Q Streets

For more information on other planned events, go online to ralstonareachamber.org/independence-day

Blair

Blair Independence Day Celebration

Transformation Hill (formerly Dana College), North 28th Avenue and College Drive, Blair

July 4

Dusk — Fireworks

For more information, go online to facebook.com/events/340457150975995

Lincoln

Uncle Sam Jam

Oak Park Lake, Charleston Street and Sun Valley Boulevard, Lincoln

July 3

10 p.m. — Fireworks

For more information on other planned events, go online to lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/uncle-sam-jam

IOWA

Malvern Independence Day Celebration

Malvern, Mills County, Iowa

(34 miles southeast of Omaha on I-29 and US Hwy 34)

Saturday

10 p.m. — Fireworks

For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/malverncelebration

Lake Manawa Fireworks Display

Lake Manawa State Park, off of Veterans Memorial Highway (Hwy 275), Council Bluffs

July 2

10 p.m. — Fireworks

For more information, go online to unleashcb.com/events/detail/lake_manawa_firework_display/2021-07-02

Oakland Fourth of July

Oakland, Pottawattamie County, Iowa (33 miles east of Omaha on US Hwy 6)

July 4

5 p.m. — Parade along Chautauqua Avenue

Dusk — Fireworks

For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/Fourth-of-July-Oakland-IA-1579523005655469

Underwood July 4th Celebration

Underwood, Pottawattamie County, Iowa (22 miles east of Omaha on I-80)

July 4

10:30 a.m. — Parade starts at Fourth Street and Milwaukee Avenue

10 p.m. — Fireworks

For more information on other planned events, go online to umbahall.com/events

Logan Fourth of July Celebration

Logan, Harrison County, Iowa (33.5 miles northeast of Omaha on I-29/US Hwy 30)

July 4

Dusk — Fireworks at football field

July 5

10:30 a.m. — Parade in downtown Logan

For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/loganchambercommittee

Free Speech America Fireworks Spectacular

Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 US Hwy. 6, Council Bluffs

July 4

Dusk — Fireworks

For more information on other planned events, go online to facebook.com/events/3990392104343627

— Know of a parade or fireworks show not featured on this list? Send information to cbclark@owh.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert