Here are the Omaha-area Fourth of July parades, fireworks displays

10 a.m. — Parade starts at 118th and Cedar Streets and ends at the Cryer Pool parking lot, 11783 Cryer Ave.

For more information, go online to bit.ly/2U2rECk

Ralston

Ralston Independence Day Celebration

July 4

1 p.m. — Parade starts at 80th and Highland and ends at 72nd and Main.

Fireworks Spectacular begins at dusk (9:30 p.m.) at Ralston Arena, 72ND and Q Streets

For more information on other planned events, go online to ralstonareachamber.org/independence-day

Blair

Blair Independence Day Celebration

Transformation Hill (formerly Dana College), North 28th Avenue and College Drive, Blair

July 4

Dusk — Fireworks

For more information, go online to facebook.com/events/340457150975995