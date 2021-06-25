Here's the Omaha and local area Fourth of July parades, fireworks displays

600 and 700 blocks of J.E. George Boulevard

July 4

10 a.m. — Parade

For more information, go online to facebook.com/jegeorge4thofjulyparade

Skylark-Cryer Neighborhood 4th of July Parade and Block Party

118th and Cedar Streets

July 4

10 a.m. — Parade starts at 118th and Cedar Streets and ends at the Cryer Pool parking lot, 11783 Cryer Ave.

For more information, go online to bit.ly/2U2rECk

Ralston

Ralston Independence Day Celebration

July 4

1 p.m. — Parade starts at 80th and Highland and ends at 72nd and Main.

Fireworks Spectacular begins at dusk (9:30 p.m.) at Ralston Arena, 72ND and Q Streets