Husband navigates rough waters from ICU to Niobrara River outing

So we did. We ordered takeout. We skipped gatherings. And, so far, Doug and I have managed to escape the virus.

After we were both vaccinated earlier this year, we began to think about getting away.

We decided to join our group of friends for the annual canoe trip. Our son, Evan, and his wife, Monica, our daughter, Madi, and our miniature Schnauzer, Momo, came along.

We didn’t know if Doug would be able to get on the river. But we decided, no matter what, we would get to spend time with friends and family in a beautiful and peaceful place.

We ended up doing far more than that.

Eric Gregory, another former colleague from the Independent, began to research options. He found a YouTube video about a husband and wife who kayaked together. The man was a paraplegic.

Still, Eric was worried. Those kayakers were on lakes. This was a river.

Doug was worried, too, though he said little to me about it before the trip. He said later that he was worried about falling from the boat and getting snagged on a tree branch. He worried that his blood pressure would drop, as sometimes happens when he’s exposed to the sun or when he wakes up in the morning.