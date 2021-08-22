Husband navigates rough waters from ICU to Niobrara River outing

My husband lies in a hospital bed in the ICU, hooked to a heart monitor, a feeding tube and oxygen, with a note on the wall listing his vital signs. Nurses attend to his every need
He is paralyzed from the waist down.
On Aug. 1, 2019, Doug was riding his bike when he hit a culvert obscured by tall grass and flipped head over handlebars into a ditch. He broke his neck and suffered a spinal cord injury.
When he left the Nebraska Medical Center two weeks later, he couldn’t sit up on his own or operate a wheelchair. He struggled to write a note or feed himself. But after months of hard, determined work at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln and QLI in Omaha, Doug could drive a modified car, return to his job, and wheel himself most anywhere by arm-power.
And somewhere along the way, we went from just trying to survive to actually living again.
The time felt right to get back to a river.
***
I met Doug when we were both students at then-Kearney State College. Over Labor Day weekend in 1991, Doug and I, as newlyweds, went on our first canoeing trip with a group of friends whom I met while working at the Grand Island Independent newspaper.
Our destination was the Dismal River in the Nebraska Sandhills, one of the state’s most challenging canoe streams. It’s a narrow, spring-fed, swiftly flowing river. On our first outing, deer flies bit us, and downed trees and barbed wire fences blocked our path. Our food got wet when our canoe tipped. We slept on the hard ground in a tent — we weren’t wise enough to bring a mat.
And yet it was spectacular. The canyon walls towered above us; sunflowers lined the river. And, at night around the camp fire, the Big Dipper and Little Dipper lit up a dark sky unpolluted by city lights.
It became a summer tradition. As we had children, we began to bring them along. Our group canoed the Snake River in Nebraska, the Upper Iowa in Iowa, the Buffalo River in Arkansas and the North Fork of the White River and Jacks Fork in Missouri.
“In a lot of ways, it has defined our lives,” said Joe Duggan, a former World-Herald reporter whom I first met when we both worked at the Independent. “It’s something we have done as a group for 30 years.”
***
“Canoeing or tubing down the Niobrara River is a can’t-miss if you live in Nebraska,” according to a 2018 World-Herald news story. “When you’re near Valentine, it feels completely different than the rest of the state. You truly will think you’ve escaped to a far-off land, even though you are only five hours from home.”
A 76-mile stretch of the river, from just east of Valentine to north of Newport, is designated as a national scenic river.
And yet, somehow, we’d never seen it.
***
Like the rest of the world, we spent most of 2020 and the first part of this year in lockdown. Doug has no voluntary movement from the waist down and his chest muscles have been disrupted by the injury, so he has difficulty breathing deeply or coughing. His doctor advised that he stay home as much as possible to try to avoid COVID exposure.
So we did. We ordered takeout. We skipped gatherings. And, so far, Doug and I have managed to escape the virus.
After we were both vaccinated earlier this year, we began to think about getting away.
We decided to join our group of friends for the annual canoe trip. Our son, Evan, and his wife, Monica, our daughter, Madi, and our miniature Schnauzer, Momo, came along.
We didn’t know if Doug would be able to get on the river. But we decided, no matter what, we would get to spend time with friends and family in a beautiful and peaceful place.
We ended up doing far more than that.
Eric Gregory, another former colleague from the Independent, began to research options. He found a YouTube video about a husband and wife who kayaked together. The man was a paraplegic.
Still, Eric was worried. Those kayakers were on lakes. This was a river.
Doug was worried, too, though he said little to me about it before the trip. He said later that he was worried about falling from the boat and getting snagged on a tree branch. He worried that his blood pressure would drop, as sometimes happens when he’s exposed to the sun or when he wakes up in the morning.
Our outfitter from Niobrara River Ranch, George Walter, worked with us to pick places to get onto and off the river and talked through the best options with Doug.
On our first day, Doug and I rode on a river raft, pulled by Evan’s canoe.
The raft was really more of a floating couch, so there was little worry that we would end up in the shallow river. Doug said he found the raft to be a little boring, and he missed paddling. So, on Day 2, he decided to try out a two-person kayak.
He got in the kayak with 22-year-old Madi. She sat in front and he steered from the back, like they had done on previous canoe trips. I rode in another canoe with our son.
“It was impressive he went for it,” Joe said. “It was so cool to see Madi get in the boat with him.”
I didn’t know it then, but that’s just how Doug wanted things to work out. Madi has always been able to make her dad laugh; they text each other links to songs and silly videos. He thought Madi would help to keep him relaxed. Doug wanted Evan nearby in another canoe, just in case the kayak tipped.
It had to be a jarring experience for our friends, who haven’t experienced firsthand the day-to-day realities of Doug’s injury. With no ramp available, Doug had to be carried down a steep hill to get to the river.
“It’s hard to see your buddy being carried by people, but then the grace and humor that he has, the way he handles, it was so powerful to watch,” Eric said.
Always a strong paddler, Doug steered the kayak along the picturesque river, navigating obstacles with little more trouble than he would have encountered pre-injury.
“It was a lot like I remembered it,” he said.
When we decided to cut the day short because of oppressive heat, George was there to meet us.
George, I would later learn, was keeping close tabs on us by driving his pickup along nearby country roads. He jumped in the water to pull the kayak to shore.
“I wasn’t concerned about Doug. I just wanted to make sure your family had the best experience,” George said. “He seemed to know exactly what he was doing.”
Not for the first time, I was reminded of the advice offered by Kyley Callahan, then an occupational therapist at Madonna, in the immediate aftermath of Doug’s injury:
“Life may look a little bit different.” But, she said, “you can still get back to doing the things that you were before.”
***
“Do you want to ride?”
Krystal Vise asked the question, in a disarming Southern drawl, as she held the reins of a 17-year-old quarter horse named Katie.
Doug and Krystal had spoken earlier in the day as she drove us to the drop-off point on the river. Doug told Krystal about the time, during his stay at Madonna, that a horse was brought to the hospital grounds. That visit was a highlight for Doug during a recovery marked by uncertainty.
Krystal, who has trained horses for years, asked Doug if he wanted to get on a horse.
“I would love it. But I don’t think I can.”
“Yeah, you can,” she said. “I’ll be down there this evening.”
Krystal and her fiancé, Tony Dodd, moved to Nebraska from Oklahoma in April to work as outfitters, cleaning cabins, shuttling people back and forth to the Niobrara River and helping out on the Niobrara River Ranch.
The Sandhills offered a job opportunity, a place to rent, and, as Krystal put it: “It’s just absolutely beautiful.”
But there was more. She and Tony, a Marine veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, wanted to start an equine therapy program focused on veterans.
Their new charity, Niobrara River Reins of Hope, was formed in June, in conjunction with Evanescent Mustang Rescue of Sherman, Texas. Their goal: to help people who could benefit physically and emotionally from equine therapy, by caring for and riding horses.
It was just happenstance that we met. As Doug was hoisted from the bed of a pickup truck and into the saddle, the members of our group stood and watched.
Daughter-in-law Monica sat behind Doug to help steady him. Tony led Katie by a rope.
“The smile on his face said it all,” Tony said of Doug. “It made my year.”
Several of us wiped away tears.
I felt immense pride. For Doug, of course, for having the courage to climb on that horse and get in that kayak, taking on this challenge with the same grace and ingenuity that he has shown since his accident.
But also gratitude to the Niobrara outfitters and our longtime friends. As we have grown older, the fragility of human life has become more apparent. One member of our group suffered a heart attack; several of us have lost parents or a sibling.
I had thought these trips might be a thing of the past, so to be here again felt normal but also special.
Doug said his injury made things different on this trip, of course, but there were times when he could almost forget about his paralysis.
“The friendships were just like they were before,” he said.
At night, after our days on the river, we all ate dinner as the sun was setting. We laughed and told stories of our adventures together as we sat around the campfire, taking in the canyons, the wind and the stars.