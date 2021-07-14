 Skip to main content
Jazz on the Green returns again Thursday in Omaha
One of Omaha's favorite summer traditions is returning to Turner Park this July, the Omaha Performing Arts announced Tuesday.

Jazz on the Green is back this summer after COVID-19 precautions sent it to a virtual format last year.

The series, which kicked off last Thursday, will run every Thursday in July. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 6:30 p.m. The concerts are free.

Wayne and Lorraine Bullis listen to the music Thursday at the first Jazz on the Green concert.

The popular summer concert series is held at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing near 31st and Farnam Streets. Omaha Performing Arts is the presenter. 

The lineup of the remaining concerts:

» Thursday: Vincent Herring and the Celebration of Life Ensemble. The University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Combo will open.

» July 22: Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble. 

» July 29: Curtis Stigers, a singer, songwriter and saxophonist.

