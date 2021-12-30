Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'

Nebraska doesn’t have a national park, but the state park system is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Patrice, a UNO graduate, was eager to return home. The rest of the crew, not so much.

They changed their minds as they drove two RVs west to the Sandhills during the June trip.

“We were all breathless,” Patrice said. “Everyone said, 'I can’t believe this is Nebraska.'”

Episode Two is called “Not Just Cows and Corn.” After learning about Arbor Day, the show will feature some mountain biking at Platte River State Park and hiking the buttes at Chadron, where the state’s first park was created. It also includes a hop over the border to Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota.

McCabe left Nebraska to move to Florida in 1996. She began working with her husband on his fishing show when they became engaged. He’s the creative side of McCabe Productions, and she handles the business part.

When the pandemic began to affect filming of their fishing show, they looked around for something else to do. They’d already been traveling to different locations around the country in an RV since 2004.