Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'

After years of living in Florida, they’ve begun the search to purchase property in western Nebraska to live there — at least part time. The more central location will make it easier to travel for their show. Kevin is executive producer of "RV There Yet?" and Patricia is a producer.
“I promised Kevin I won’t make him stay for the winter in Chadron,” Patrice said. “We fell in love.”
Even their television crew was hooked after their first day at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park. They also visited Platte River State Park and Chadron State Park, which will be featured during a 30-minute segment of their 8 a.m. Jan. 8 show on the Discovery Channel.
The debut season starts Saturday.
After years of producing a fishing show, the couple shifted during the coronavirus pandemic to exploring the country’s national parks in a recreational vehicle. State and national parks saw record levels of visitors in the past few years, with more people investing in recreational vehicles and campers to travel and explore nature, according to the RV Industry Association.
Nebraska doesn’t have a national park, but the state park system is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Patrice, a UNO graduate, was eager to return home. The rest of the crew, not so much.
They changed their minds as they drove two RVs west to the Sandhills during the June trip.
“We were all breathless,” Patrice said. “Everyone said, 'I can’t believe this is Nebraska.'”
Episode Two is called “Not Just Cows and Corn.” After learning about Arbor Day, the show will feature some mountain biking at Platte River State Park and hiking the buttes at Chadron, where the state’s first park was created. It also includes a hop over the border to Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota.
McCabe left Nebraska to move to Florida in 1996. She began working with her husband on his fishing show when they became engaged. He’s the creative side of McCabe Productions, and she handles the business part.
When the pandemic began to affect filming of their fishing show, they looked around for something else to do. They’d already been traveling to different locations around the country in an RV since 2004.
McCabe, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2005, likes to prepare her own food and sleep on her own sheets.
“We started thinking about what else makes us happy,” Patrice said. “My husband came up with the RV show.”
Discovery Channel personnel like the idea. McCabe Production filmed six shows for its first season and will produce 13 episodes for season two. The McCabes host the show with Dave and Karla Burch and also bring along a five-person camera crew.
Kevin is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, and so it was a natural to do an episode on the Space Coast and visit the Kennedy Space Station during the first season.
Patrice said she can’t wait to show the audience why Nebraska is called "the good life" in the season's second episode. It’s not just the views she raves about.
“For me, it’s always coming home. It’s the people,” she said.” They look at you when they say hello. Everyone is just so polite.”
