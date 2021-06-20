Nebraskan hopes to open up a whole new world in travel industry with app

The first featured stop is Omaha, just in time for the College World Series.

“All the locals can show off everything they like to do,” Bunnell said.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate has been generating social media content through her jobs in New York for years, starting with an internship at “The Late Show With David Letterman” and then her work for a record label. Her campaigns have produced more than a billion hits on YouTube.

She also loves to travel, and soon realized that slick media campaigns don’t tell the real story of a destination. For example, when she would ask places to share a video so she could understand the difference between a basic tour of a wildlife preserve in South Africa compared with the deluxe model, she was met with confusion and resistance.

What she also discovered is that fellow travelers much prefer user-generated content.

“As I was traveling the world, I was seeing the industry of travel was still a dinosaur when it comes to video,” she said. “I’m trying to bring transparency to travel, through honest video. User-generated content gets four times more clicks than a promotional video.”